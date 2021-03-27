INDEPENDENCE – Like all 2020 spring sports, there was no soccer last year for anyone, so this will be an interesting year for the 2021 boys’ soccer team in Independence. Nate Whited is in his sixth year as the boys’ head coach, and will return three players with varsity experience.
“There was no 2020 season, so we don’t really know what we have, and we don’t really know what anybody else has,” said Whited. “We return three players with any kind of varsity experience. Everybody else last played JV or wasn’t even in high school yet.”
Independence was 10-7 in the 2019 season, and Whited believes that last year was the year he had depth and kids could transition from JV to varsity. He says that with that transition gone, everyone gets thrown into the deep end.
The Mustangs do have some good players returning. Senior Casey Alferink had a few starts his freshman year (2018), started every game his sophomore year, and was named a captain in 2020 before the season was cancelled.
“Casey has tremendous vision of the field and a high soccer IQ,” added Whited. “His freshman year, he played several positions before locking in the left back spot his sophomore year. Ideally, we’d like to see Casey drift up into the attacking center midfielder position this season.”
Coach Whited says that Casey has a great ability to win the ball from an opponent, and immediately turn to attack. The rest of the offense will have to learn to expect the ball at any second.
Senior Jesse Ludwig got thrown into the starting lineup as a freshman (2018) because of injury and has pretty much started every game since.
“He’s proven to be a solid center back who isn’t fazed at all by pressure,” said Coach Whited. “He’s has always been extremely confidant with the ball, combined with the speed of his feet and his quick recognition. He’s a monumental obstacle for opposing attackers.”
Justin Wood is a senior and, according to Whited, has had a very frustrating high school soccer career. A knee injury sidelined Wood his freshman year, and he was able to contribute his sophomore year, only to have his junior season cancelled. Whited thinks this year will by Wood’s year to shine.
“He has a good vision of the entire field, and has a good concept of how to switch an attack,” added Whited. “He played primarily defensive midfield in 2019, but his versatility allows him a lot of freedom to fill various roles. Justin will serve as the other captain of the 2021 team.”
Sophomore Ryan Durham is a newcomer to watch. Despite not yet seeing a minute of high school soccer, Ryan has created a slight buzz amongst his teammates. Coach Whited says that during pickup games the last two summers and a winter of indoor ball in the Waterloo league last year, Ryan quickly developed a reputation as a goal scorer.
“He should have been allowed a year to get his feet wet on the JV field before being throw into the varsity level,” said Whited, “but Ryan will most likely be required to provide varsity goals from the start of the season. He’s quick, a terrific ball handler, and can score from odd angles. His effectiveness depends on how fast he can adapt to a very physical WAMAC.”
Camden Seahase is another sophomore, and another player on what Whited says should have been a fantastic freshman squad a year ago.
“Camden has good instincts with the ball, can change direction on a dime, and always seems to find himself in a good place to get possession,” added Whited. “While he seems to be a natural attacker, Camden’s talent allows him to play multiple positions. The trick will be finding the right one where he can best help the team, and where he can continue to improve.”
So, it seems the cupboard is not bare for the Mustangs in this upcoming season. Coach Whited says they still have a lot of players heavily involved in pickup games during the summer, and the coaches have seen a lot of improvement as individuals.
“But how we respond as a team remains to be seen,” continued Whited. “Basically, everybody needs to step up,”
The coach was quick to express that expectations are zero for 2021.
“The last three seasons we had good teams,” he said. “We knew it, and all our opponents knew it. So, there was a lot of high expectations, and that always brings along pressure. This is just a weird situation we – and I mean all soccer programs – are in right now. Nobody knows what to expect.”
As for teams to watch for that the Mustangs will compete against this season, Marion is always a favorite to make the state tournament. Williamsburg has been to the state tourney recently, and Clear Creek, Beckman, Solon, and Decorah are always ranked in the top 10.
“I think in the last three seasons, more than half of our opponents were state-ranked at some point in time. It’s a brutal schedule every single year. Yet somehow, over the last four seasons that have been contested, we are combined 39-38,” said Whited.
Coach Whited acknowledges that this has to be the toughest high school soccer conference in Iowa. Every season ,it seems like the WaMaC sends three or four teams to the 1A and 2A state tourney.
He said, “I have no reason to suspect this year won’t be the same.”
In the last four years, the Independence Mustang boys’ team had three winning seasons, despite having zero club players on the team in any of those years. Of all the soccer programs in the WaMaC, only three schools are not affiliated with a year-round club. The other two schools combined for a 1-25 record in 2019.
“We are the only competitive WaMaC program responsible for all the training within our program,” expressed Coach Whited. “Additionally, soccer is one of the few sports that has zero junior high feeder programs. Each year, several players begin their soccer career at grade 9. The fact that Mustang Soccer continues to be competitive in one of Iowa’s top conferences is a credit to the work, talent, and dedication of our athletes.”
Soccer (boys’’ and girls) is the only team sport that did not have a season in 2020. Everybody else got to play. These kids did not.
“We are really hoping the communities come out and support our athletes in 2021,” said Whited.
Independence has a new assistant coach this year, Haley Krogh. She comes to the Independence programs with a wealth of experience, having played on Wartburg’s nationally ranked team. Because she was a collegiate goalkeeper, she’ll also be helping with the girls’ program a little as well.
“An awesome addition to our district,” concluded Coach Whited.