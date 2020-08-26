INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang cross country team will begin competition on September 8, and will run relatively young squads.
Top returnees on the girls’ team are sophomores Marleigh Louvar and Dakota Whitman along with junior Alyssa Larson.
And on the boys’ side, the top returning runner will be junior Robert Hansen.
“We have five varsity returnees on the girls’ team,” said Head Coach Holli Osvald. “They have a lot of experience and are very competitive. I look for them to do big things.”
“On the boys, side we are rebuilding from a large senior class a couple years ago,” said Osvald, “however, the boys we have are working hard and we are looking forward to watching them grow and improve this year.”
When asked what schools will pose the best competition, Coach Osvald stated, “All the WaMaC teams.”
The team will open up their season on September 8 in Waverly.