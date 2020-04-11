Team Record W — L — T
Anamosa 22 — 24 — 2
Benton Community 6 — 15 — 0
Brandon 1 — 0 — 0
Cedar Falls, Downtown 9 — 21 — 3
Cedar Falls, Teachers 2 — 3 — 0
Cedar Rapids, LaSalle 5 — 8 — 0
Cedar Rapids, Prairie 0 — 1 — 0
Cedar Rapids, Regis 1 — 4 — 0
Cedar Rapids, Wilson 0 — 2 — 0
Cedar Rapids, Xavier 0 — 2 — 0
Center Point-Urbana 1 — 1 — 0
Central DeWitt, Clinton 2 — 0 — 0
Central Elkader 2 — 0 — 0
Charles City 6 — 6 — 0
Clear Creek-Amana 1 — 3 — 0
Coe College (Reserves) 2 — 1 — 1
Colesburg 2 — 0 — 0
Crestwood, Cresco 5 — 14 — 0
Decorah 2 — 25 — 0
Dike-New Hartford 0 — 1 — 0
Dubuque Senior 0 — 9 — 0
Dyersville 1 — 0 — 0
Dyersville Beckman 0 — 2 — 0
Earlville 1 — 0 — 0
Elkader 3 — 5 — 1
Fairbank 1 — 0 — 0
Fayette 2 — 2 — 1
Fort Dodge 0 — 1 — 0
Greeley 1 — 1 — 0
Grinnell 0 — 4 — 0
Grundy Center 0 — 2 — 0
Hampton 1 — 0 — 0
Hazelton 2 — 0 — 0
Humboldt 0 — 1 — 0
Independence City Team 1 — 0 — 0
Iowa State Teacher’s College (Reserves) 1 — 3 — 0
Iowa Valley, Marengo 1 — 0 — 0
Lamont 1 — 0 — 0
LeMars Gehlen 1 — 0 — 0
Lenox College 1 — 0 — 0
Maquoketa 25 — 18 — 0
Marion 22 — 41 — 1
Mason City, Newman 2 — 1 — 0
Maynard 2 — 0 — 0
Monticello 12 — 25 — 4
New Hampton 1 — 10 — 0
North Fayette 10 — 11 — 1
North Fayette Valley 1 — 1 — 0
Oelwein 19 — 55 — 4
Oelwein Business College 1 — 0 — 0
Pella 0 — 1 — 0
Postville 1 — 0 — 0
Sacred Heart (Oelwein) 1 — 0 — 0
South Tama County 5 — 5 — 0
Sumner 3 — 4 — 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 2 — 0 — 0
Tilford Academy 1 — 0 — 0
Tipton 19 — 19 — 1
Toland University 1 — 0 — 0
Union, La Porte City 8 — 5 — 0
University of Iowa (Reserves) 0 — 1 — 0
Vinton-Shellsburg 46 — 33 — 3
Walker 1 — 0 — 0
Wapsie Valley 0 — 1 — 0
Washington 0 — 1 — 0
Waterloo 1 — 3 — 1
Waterloo Central 0 — 1 — 0
Waterloo Columbus 7 — 10 — 0
Waterloo East 3 — 14 — 1
Waterloo West 2 — 5 — 1
Waukon 6 — 8 — 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 17 — 42 — 5
West Delaware 49 — 54 — 3
Western Dubuque 1 — 9 — 0
Williamsburg 0 — 2 — 0
Winthrop 2 — 0 — 0
Total 358 — 541 – 33
Records Home/Away/Neutral/Etc.
Lyle Leinbaugh Field 29-67-0
Overall Home Record 208-245-19
Away Record 147-290-14
Neutral Site Record 3-6-0
Marion Field (Neutral) 1-1-0
Kingston Stadium 1-4-0
UNI Dome 1-1-0
Homecoming 47-52-5
Overall OT Record 7-2-0
Double OT Record 1-0-0
Triple OT Record 1-1-0
Conference Record 170-186-7
District Record 49-139-0
Playoff Record 0-4-0
Television Record 3-3-0