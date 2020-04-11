Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Team Record W — L — T

Anamosa 22 — 24 — 2

Benton Community 6 — 15 — 0

Brandon 1 — 0 — 0

Cedar Falls, Downtown 9 — 21 — 3

Cedar Falls, Teachers 2 — 3 — 0

Cedar Rapids, LaSalle 5 — 8 — 0

Cedar Rapids, Prairie 0 — 1 — 0

Cedar Rapids, Regis 1 — 4 — 0

Cedar Rapids, Wilson 0 — 2 — 0

Cedar Rapids, Xavier 0 — 2 — 0

Center Point-Urbana 1 — 1 — 0

Central DeWitt, Clinton 2 — 0 — 0

Central Elkader 2 — 0 — 0

Charles City 6 — 6 — 0

Clear Creek-Amana 1 — 3 — 0

Coe College (Reserves) 2 — 1 — 1

Colesburg 2 — 0 — 0

Crestwood, Cresco 5 — 14 — 0

Decorah 2 — 25 — 0

Dike-New Hartford 0 — 1 — 0

Dubuque Senior 0 — 9 — 0

Dyersville 1 — 0 — 0

Dyersville Beckman 0 — 2 — 0

Earlville 1 — 0 — 0

Elkader 3 — 5 — 1

Fairbank 1 — 0 — 0

Fayette 2 — 2 — 1

Fort Dodge 0 — 1 — 0

Greeley 1 — 1 — 0

Grinnell 0 — 4 — 0

Grundy Center 0 — 2 — 0

Hampton 1 — 0 — 0

Hazelton 2 — 0 — 0

Humboldt 0 — 1 — 0

Independence City Team 1 — 0 — 0

Iowa State Teacher’s College (Reserves) 1 — 3 — 0

Iowa Valley, Marengo 1 — 0 — 0

Lamont 1 — 0 — 0

LeMars Gehlen 1 — 0 — 0

Lenox College 1 — 0 — 0

Maquoketa 25 — 18 — 0

Marion 22 — 41 — 1

Mason City, Newman 2 — 1 — 0

Maynard 2 — 0 — 0

Monticello 12 — 25 — 4

New Hampton 1 — 10 — 0

North Fayette 10 — 11 — 1

North Fayette Valley 1 — 1 — 0

Oelwein 19 — 55 — 4

Oelwein Business College 1 — 0 — 0

Pella 0 — 1 — 0

Postville 1 — 0 — 0

Sacred Heart (Oelwein) 1 — 0 — 0

South Tama County 5 — 5 — 0

Sumner 3 — 4 — 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 2 — 0 — 0

Tilford Academy 1 — 0 — 0

Tipton 19 — 19 — 1

Toland University 1 — 0 — 0

Union, La Porte City 8 — 5 — 0

University of Iowa (Reserves) 0 — 1 — 0

Vinton-Shellsburg 46 — 33 — 3

Walker 1 — 0 — 0

Wapsie Valley 0 — 1 — 0

Washington 0 — 1 — 0

Waterloo 1 — 3 — 1

Waterloo Central 0 — 1 — 0

Waterloo Columbus 7 — 10 — 0

Waterloo East 3 — 14 — 1

Waterloo West 2 — 5 — 1

Waukon 6 — 8 — 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 17 — 42 — 5

West Delaware 49 — 54 — 3

Western Dubuque 1 — 9 — 0

Williamsburg 0 — 2 — 0

Winthrop 2 — 0 — 0

Total 358 — 541 – 33

Records Home/Away/Neutral/Etc.

Lyle Leinbaugh Field 29-67-0

Overall Home Record 208-245-19

Away Record 147-290-14

Neutral Site Record 3-6-0

Marion Field (Neutral) 1-1-0

Kingston Stadium 1-4-0

UNI Dome 1-1-0

Homecoming 47-52-5

Overall OT Record 7-2-0

Double OT Record 1-0-0

Triple OT Record 1-1-0

Conference Record 170-186-7

District Record 49-139-0

Playoff Record 0-4-0

Television Record 3-3-0

