INDEPENDENCE – After a one-year hiatus, the Independence Mustang girls’ golf team will be back on the courses competing in the 2021 golf season. Head Coach Joel Dinger, in his 15th year at the helm, will lead a somewhat inexperienced squad with two returning seniors.
The girls’ team was 24-29 in 2019 and finished second in the WaMaC-West Division standings. In the WaMaC Super Meet, the Mustangs took seventh place overall.
That was two seasons ago, so Coach Dinger will start from scratch and rely on his seniors to lead this young team.
Senior Delanie Martin returns after a sophomore season that saw Martin earn second-team all-conference honors. She had a 51.65 stroke average per 9 holes, and Coach Dinger looks for her to make huge strides this year.
Sophie Bertelli also returns for her senior campaign, and Dinger says she is a hard worker and expects her to be a consistent contributor.
Newcomers to watch include Cami Rubio, a senior foreign exchange student from Mexico with lots of golf experience. Junior Brynn Bonefas is a Coach Dinger hopeful, and he says that Bonefas has the potential to make an immediate impact.
Coach Dinger says the numbers are low, with only nine golfers, and most with very little varsity experience after losing a season to COVID. With that said, the coach believes his team has lots of maturity and tons of potential. He looks for the girls to improve greatly over the course of the season.
The WaMaC would have been loaded if last year happened, but after a missed season, there is no way to know who the top teams are that Independence will face in 2021. Coach Dinger says they will see a lot of good competition, especially in the Benton and South Tama tournaments.
Independence will also have another foreign exchange student golfing on the team this year. Koma Uematsu from Japan will be lacing up the golf cleats and toting around a golf bag.
Assistant coach is Patrick Abildtrup (volunteer).