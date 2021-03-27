INDEPENDENCE – Head Coach Shawn Conaway will lead the Independence Mustang girls’ soccer team in 2021 after a year of no soccer in 2020. Coach Conaway is in his third year as the skipper in Independence, and has compiled an 11-7 record.
Samantha Yexley returns for her senior season. Yexley is a Jesup student who has signed on to play collegiate soccer at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall. Yexley was first team all-WaMaC in 2019.
Senior Lily Hersom brings her talents from East Buchanan, and Coach Conaway says that Hersom has good scoring ability.
Junior Maya Douglas is a sound player, according to Coach Conaway, while junior Libby Webb shows great speed.
Independence will have some promising newcomers in 2021. Sophomore Macey Kirvanek is smart with good field awareness. Freshman Easten Miller has a great work ethic and is technically good on the ball, while freshman Katie Clark has great power and speed.
“This team has great potential to achieve great things,” added Coach Conaway. “The X-factor that we face, I’m sure as all teams face, is it’s been two years since we have played as a team due to COVID.”
The assistant coach is Jadah Krieger.