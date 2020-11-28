INDEPENDENCE – The Mustangs are coming off of a 5-17 campaign in 2019-2020 and looking to improve on their sixth place WaMaC-West finish.
The Mustangs graduated seven seniors from a year ago, and with the graduations went a lot of fire power that Head Coach Chad Beatty will have to replace.
The top four scorers from last season were all seniors, including all-conference selection Logan Schmitt, who was also the top rebounder and sits at No. 10 all-time in Mustang history for career rebounds (314).
Top returning scorer for the Mustangs is senior Cameron Ridder, who scored 119 points last season and led the team in made 3-point field goals with 31, and shot 37 percent from beyond the arc.
“Cameron is a good catch-and-release shooter from the perimeter,” said Coach Beatty, “who will draw defensive attention around the 3-point arc this season.”
Senior Koby Beatty returns after starting six games as a junior a year ago.
“(Koby) is a good athlete, defender, and rebounder for his size,” added Coach Beatty. “Koby possesses natural instincts to be able to make plays on both ends of the floor. He will need to value the ball more and increase his offensive efficiency for us to be successful this season.”
Senior Bryce Weber started 10 games last season and is a good defender, rebounder, and consistent contributor.
Coach Beatty said, “Bryce will do the intangibles that others don’t always value.”
“Senior Koby Donley plays with a high motor and will be a natural leader for us due to his energy and effort level,” added Coach Beatty.
Although Independence lost a lot to graduation, they do gain a lot of talent from the underclassmen. The sophomore boys had a nice year last year and the freshman boys improved immensely as the season progressed.
Junior Michael Kascel is legitimately 6’5” or 6’6” and will immediately impact and improve the Mustangs’ rebounding on both ends of the floor. Junior Sawyer Wendling is long and sneaky athletically and has the potential to be a player who will earn some type of all-conference recognition this upcoming season. According to Coach Beatty, junior Keegan Schmitt has always been recognized as one of his best defensive players in the program, no matter what grade level, and Beatty anticipates he will become a shutdown defender for the Mustangs as the season progresses.
After not playing a year ago, junior Daniel Brock will rejoin the basketball program and Coach Beatty believes he will be an impact for the Mustangs on the floor with his ball skills, ability to shoot, and decision making.
“He has natural basketball instincts on both ends of the floor that will make us better,” added Coach Beatty. “Daniel has gotten in better condition these past six months and we anticipate good things for Daniel these next two seasons.”
Sophomores Wyatt Kresser and Isaac Wilcox have the ability to compete to dress varsity, and Coach Beatty says that they have the potential to play up to two quarters for per game as the season progresses.
The strong points for the Mustangs will be rebounding.
“We have some guys who will commit to rebound and will play defense from day one of practice,” said Coach Beatty. “To compete in the WaMaC Conference, if you don’t succeed in those two categories each night you’ll be frustrated all season.”
Independence has some size this year, which we do not see in Independence.
“Having a legitimate post presence is something we don’t have around here often,” said Coach Beatty. “Us building around Michael Kascel will be new and fun for a change.”
One of the area of concerns for the 2020-2021 Mustangs will be the same as every other team in the United States…COVID-19 (and 20).
Coach Beatty added that all summer activities were shortened and interrupted due to the restrictions, and the annual basketball camp, clinics, and any team fall leagues were cancelled.
Another area of concern, according to Coach Beatty, is that the Mustangs play in one of the toughest conferences in the state, and continue to have one of the toughest schedules.
“I don’t think our community or parents always understand that or easily forget as the season gets going,” he said. “Last year, our conference had five teams represented in the substate finals. Three of those teams reached the state tournament, and they return many of their rotations.”
Beatty also added that building team chemistry is always a concern when you try and gel two or three grades together as a varsity unit with the regulations and hybrid schedules due to COVID-19. This will add challenges with many obstacles, daily and weekly.
“We will do our best to control what we can and hopefully we will play our entire season.”
Some of the top teams on Independence’s schedule this year are Clear Creek-Amana, Center Point-Urbana, Dyersville Beckman, Marion, Mount Vernon, and Williamsburg.
Assistant coaches include Dave Martin (assistant varsity), Tim Nelson (sophomores), and Brad Arnold (freshmen).
The Mustangs will open their season on the road as they travel to Marion on December 4.