INDEPENDENCE – The Independence girls’ basketball program is under new leadership for the third year in a row. New Head Coach Hugh DeBerg comes to Independence with more than 32 years of head coaching experience in basketball, cross country, golf, softball, and track. He also has assistant coaching experience in football. Coach DeBerg brings a lot of experience into the role of turning this program around.
The girls’ basketball team has not had a winning season since 2012-2013. The Mustangs are coming off a 3-19 season and graduated four seniors, the core of the team. Coach DeBerg will need to replace four starters and the majority of the scoring.
Top returning scorer for the upcoming season is sophomore Marleigh Louvar, who started 13 games as a freshman and scored 51 points in 2019-2020. Louvar will be counted on to do the bulk of the ball handling and will take on a bigger scoring role.
Sophomore Madyson Ristvedt started eight games as a freshman a year ago, scored 34 points, and brought down 36 rebounds. Ristvedt, standing 5’10”, brings a little size to an otherwise very small team. She has a lot of talent and will be counted on to take over the bulk of the scoring.
Junior Shanna Kleve logged a lot of minutes off the bench last season and will take on a bigger role this year. She scored 29 points in 2019-2020, but I see her as being more of a defensive specialist. She is quick and can rebound.
Senior Grace Krueger returns, as do juniors Maddie Hunter and Samantha Ohrt.
Newcomers to watch for in the upcoming 2020-2021 season are sophomores Bella Ressler and Annie Johnson.
“We believe the girls are eager learners,” said Coach DeBerg, “and willing to take coaching, and will work extremely hard on both ends of the floor.”
Losing four seniors from last year’s team makes this a very young team, but it’s actually been that way for the past four years. Up until last season, the program hasn’t had a senior presence. This year is no different, and Coach DeBerg says that his young players will need to compete at a high level nightly in the very tough WaMaC.
The WaMaC is one of, if not the toughest conference in Iowa. Marion will be tough, but I think the team to beat will be Solon (you heard it here first). Every night will be a test.
Coach DeBerg adds that he expects the girls to improve each time they hit the floor. The girls need to have the mindset that they are going to win and, most important, have fun.
Assistant coaches are Lonnie Hammond, Eryca Hingtgen-Bass, and Kyle DeBerg.
Expectations for the coming season should be changing the culture. For coaches to develop their programs fully and completely, there must be a culture that is developed and nurtured over time that is evident from the outside and that your student-athletes and parents take pride in honoring, upholding, and maintaining. This will not be immediate and most likely take time, but I think we have the new leadership in Coach DeBerg to repair the current chemistry of Mustang basketball. It took me 10 minutes of watching their practice to know that things are not the same as they have been the past five years. There was structure. There was fundamental learning. The program needs structure and the kids need to believe they can be a team. This starts by building a positive locker room and creating a new culture with core values that are emphasized on a daily basis. Be patient with Coach DeBerg and his staff.
The season has been put on hold for now...the next game is unknown.