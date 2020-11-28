INDEPENDENCE – One thing that rings true every year is that the Independence Mustang wrestling program does not rebuild; it reloads. And the Mustangs have a lot of talent back from a fourth place state dual team in 2019-2020. With some key additions, they could make another run at state. Head Coach Michael Doyle is in his 22nd year leading the Mustang program.
Returning for the Mustangs are two-time state runner-up Isaiah Weber, who will be a junior this coming season and looks to get over the hump and be standing atop the podium this coming March. Also returning for the Mustangs is sophomore Carter Straw, who was a state qualifier last season. Junior Marcus Beatty (third at districts) and sophomores Kale Wieland (third at districts) and Korver Hupke (fourth at districts) also are returning starters.
A new addition to the lineup will be Linn-Mar transfer Brandon O’Brien, who is a three-time state place winner and runner-up last season. O’Brien is a senior.
Newcomers to watch in 2020-2021 are senior Justin Woods and freshmen Brady McDonald and Kaden Kremer.
Coach Doyle says that 10 of 14 weights last season were freshmen and sophomores.
“Those guys got some great experience last year,” said Coach Doyle. “Add in O’Brien, who gives our team experience this year.”
Doyle added that the team gets along really well and are hardworking and coachable.
“Each kid got better each day last year,” said Coach Doyle, “because our coaches spend a lot of time with each kid to develop them to their potential.”
The concerns this year are the same for everyone…and that is staying healthy during the pandemic.
“Trying to get everyone at the right weight and staying healthy this year,” added Coach Doyle. “ Getting everyone to be conscious of the pandemic and the extra duties we all need to do each day.”
The Mustangs are in the always-tough WaMaC Conference and will face rival West Delaware in the annual grudge match. Williamsburg, Osage, Davenport Assumption, and Union will be solid, and the Mustangs will run into them this year, too.
Coach Doyle expects this team to improve on last year’s finish and compete for a conference title. Doyle not only is looking at conference titles, he believes this team is good enough to challenge for a state dual title and a state team title.
“We have a good team with some experience,” concluded Coach Doyle.
Assistant coaches include Keith Donnelly, Josh Weber, Brian Loughren, Matt Shannon, Nick Fuller, Nicholas Holt, Kaleb Budzine, Landers Kuboushek, and Logan Ludovissy.
The Independence Mustang girls’ wrestling program is in its second season after a successful first year that saw two girls finish runner-up at state.
Sophomore Rachel Eddy returns after finishing runner-up as a freshman in 2019-2020. Eddy is ranked nationally at 195. Sophomore Dakota Whitman returns at 113 pounds. Whitman was one match away from placing at state last season.
Newcomers to watch in 2020-2021 are freshmen Lainee Duffy and Easton Miller. Both have wrestling experience.
The coaches acknowledge that the numbers aren’t where they want them to be. It is a challenge to get girls to give wrestling a try. The goal is to get enough girls to field a team to compete in duals with other schools.
The Mustangs will compete with Denver, Osage, and Waverly. Waverly-Shell Rock is defending girls’ state champion.
The expectations for the coming season are building on what the team did last season. The coaches want to get girls’ wrestling to become more popular in our school and community. They are hoping to get more girls to give it a shot and try it out.
Assistant coach is Kenzie Fischels.
The Mustangs will open the season at home on December 4.