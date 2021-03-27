INDEPENDENCE — Head Coach Joe Schmitz is in his fifth year leading the Mustangs boys tennis team. It’s been two years since the tennis team has been in action, so this year will be a wait and see season for Coach Schmitz.
There are no returning starters from the 2019 team, so this team will be young and inexperienced. “Were a brand-new team,” says Coach Schmitz, “We have no varsity experience on the team and our numbers are also very low but hoping to get more boys to try Tennis yet this Spring.”
With it being two years since there has been a tennis season, all teams will be starting from scratch or somewhat starting over. “Our team last year was going to be a Senior dominated group, added Coach Schmitz, “Unfortunately for them the season was cancelled. We have one boy (Aiden Anderson) who has played high school tennis two seasons ago as a Freshman.”
Newcomers to watch include junior Daniel Brock and sophomore Nolan Reed. Coach Schmitz adds that Brock is very athletic and has good groundstrokes. Coach also says that Reed is also athletic and has promising skills.
“The boys I have seen so far have had great attitudes and are fun to coach,” continues Coach Schmitz,
New Assistant Coach Jenna Cooksley joins the staff this season. Jenna was a high school tennis player for Independence and qualified for the State Tournament. She also played some college tennis as well. Coach Schmitz is excited to see what Coach Cooksley can bring to the program.