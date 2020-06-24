INDEPENDENCE – Senior Cole Davis was selected to participate in the annual Shrine Bowl football game, a prestigious all-star event for graduated high school seniors that is held every summer in Iowa. But, not this summer. The game was scheduled for July 18, but will not be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though Davis will not get a chance to lace them up one last time, it is quite an honor for the Mustangs’ senior linebacker. Davis and every other player, coach, and cheerleader selected for the event will receive a commemorative program book. Additionally, football players will receive an Iowa Shrine Bowl jersey, t-shirt and pin. Players and cheerleaders will also receive a lifetime pass to any future Iowa Shrine Bowl games. Each person will also be recognized through the Iowa Shrine Bowl Facebook page.
Independence has now seen nine individuals selected to participate in this event – Jim Peterson, 1975; Tom Miner, 1976; Sean McTaggart, 1986; Bob Beatty, 1991; Justin Beatty, 1998; Mike Zimmerly, 2004; Nicholas Holt, 2016; Zach Snyder, 2018; and Cole Davis, 2020.