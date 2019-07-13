MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Private Advisor Group, a leading independent advisor platform supporting more than 650 independent advisors and more than $19 billion in assets under management (AUM), announces that Berta Aldrich has joined the company as managing director and chief marketing officer (CMO). She joins the executive team and will assume overall responsibility for marketing, including marketing strategy, branding, media relations, digital marketing, sponsorships, data and analytics, research, events ,and business intelligence. She will also assume the role of the newly created chief human resources officer.
The daughter of Joyce and the late Charles Prentice, Ms. Aldrich was raised in Independence, Iowa, and graduated from Independence High School. She earned her MBA, with honors, in decision sciences, from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from Iowa State University in Ames.
Ms. Aldrich previously held senior executive marketing and leadership positions at Vanguard, Principal and FS Investments. In 2016, she was awarded the inaugural FCS Jamie E. Depeau Leadership Award for her transformative leadership and impact in the financial services industry.
“Our goal is to provide the highest value services for independent advisors,” said John Hyland, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group. “As a seasoned strategist with a stellar reputation for growing businesses, coupled with a track record of strong leadership in the industry, we are thrilled to have Berta join our executive team.”
“Private Advisor Group’s focus on providing a differentiated platform during this time of fee compression is an enormous opportunity to support the growing independent advisor market. I look forward to working alongside this highly respected team to expand our advisor offerings and maintain Private Advisor Group’s leadership position within financial services,” said Ms. Aldrich.
Ms. Aldrich is a highly decorated executive, earning several industry awards for marketing strategy, branding, advertising, and investor education. In 2003, she was named one of 20 rising stars in financial marketing by Gramercy Institute and led the development of products that were highlighted in the Wall Street Journal and Corporate Board for innovation and industry leadership. Active in the non-profit community, she has served on the Philadelphia Chapter of the American Heart Association Go Red Executive Committee, as a board member of the Camphill School and Mutual Fund Education Association, president of the Downingtown Cheer Association, and co-chair of the scholarship committee at LEADERSHIP Philadelphia.
“Berta has an impressive background and track record for leading the development and execution of industry-leading programs across financial services. She is a strong fit for our culture and we look forward to her additive leadership as we continue to grow,” said Pat Sullivan, managing director and co-founder, Private Advisor Group.