CEDAR RAPIDS – While business conferences in general may not be a new concept, women’s business conferences are hugely popular across the U.S. Ticket prices to such events can reach into the hundreds – and even thousands – of dollars, and attendees get the opportunity to draw inspiration from some of the country’s premier business experts and popular keynote speakers. However worthwhile the experience may be to some attendees, such an experience isn’t something that a blossoming entrepreneur who is starting her own business can afford.
That’s where Kendra Aarhus comes in. The Independence native, Cedar Rapids-area business owner, and volunteer mentor and workshop leader for SCORE East Central Iowa has been attending and speaking at women’s conferences for four years now. “It’s an incredible experience to go to one of these events and give back and tap into a community of like-minded entrepreneurs. The experience breaths energy and focus into your business and gives you a sense of belonging.”
Buchanan County Roots
Kendra Aarhus was born and raised in Buchanan County, the daughter of Ken and Julie Aarhus of Winthrop and Shawn and Marc Stenner of Hazelton.
Kendra has been working as a mentor with small business owners for the last four years, and has been a small business owner herself since 2008. She’s a cosmetologist, a makeup artist, a public speaker, and a direct sales leader with experience in writing, sales, marketing, and social media strategy.
In addition, Kendra has a passion for helping women entrepreneurs thrive through her volunteer work, leadership development, and the You Conferences that she has organized since early 2018. She’s also an advocate for living the example that where you come from does not determine where you can grow and wants to show girls from every walk of life that you can achieve big dreams with a little grit and determination.
Kendra lives in Palo with her husband, Eric Van Kerkhove, and is a busy step-mom to Raelyn and Alexus.
A Support System for Business Owners
Along the way, Aarhus discovered that sense of belonging and community was missing among local business owners. “During my networking and while mentoring new business owners, I noticed they all have one thing in common. They feel alone in the struggle of business ownership and can’t afford the big conference ticket.”
Despite the lack of finances that may keep some women from attending these conferences, Iowa is among the top 10 states in the nation when it comes to woman-owned businesses. That’s because, in spite of it all, women in our state are smart, innovative, creative – and they’re up to the challenge of running their own enterprises.
With this knowledge in hand, Aarhus huddled with other local leaders and started her own conference for women in business. The initial, small event – Authentically You – was held in March 2018 on a snowy morning with more than 30 women in attendance.
“We started the conference to help women learn about networking and marketing themselves in our local community. What we ended up with was a local community of women that needed each other and what happened next was astounding.”
According to Aarhus, the connection between these women has grown strong. And now, with three “You” conference events under their collective belt, the next one, Courageously You, is set for October 9 and 10 at the Cedar Rapids Marriott, 1200 Collins Road NE. Aarhus and company expect to have 150 people in attendance.
“The growth of the conference is further proof that this type of event is needed in our community,” Aarhus says.
Past attendee Crystal Hird has been raving about her conference experience. “I gained a sense of community. Seeing women gathered together to support each other in all avenues was powerful and inspiring.”
Attendees are mostly women and a few men who own businesses, work with entrepreneurs, or aspire to be business owners one day. Aarhus has expanded the reach of the conferences this year to appeal to women everywhere, from stay-at-home moms to corporate employees who need a community to help balance it all. “It’s become apparent that we are all working hard to make life work, and we could all use the benefits of stronger relationships,” Aarhus says.
The conferences provide a place for women in business to connect and grow together, and also give emerging leaders in the community a place to share their knowledge and expertise. The “You” conferences bring in local leadership advice from people here in the Corridor as workshop speakers.
“It started because I didn’t have the budget for a big-name speaker, but I’ve learned that we have some absolutely incredible leaders in Cedar Rapids, and they need the platform to share their stories and lessons as much as we all need to hear them.” Aarhus said.
Speakers at the October event will include Meegan Hoffmeister (the Dostal House), Leah Recor (the Abundant Parent), Rina Jensen (Resilency Coach), Alyx Coble-Fanks (The Agenda.), Erin Soukup (Erin Soukup Photography), Jess Denton (NEST & Monroe + Co), Courtney Meisner (House of Hope), Jess High (Empowerment Coach), and Xene Abraham (PiX FiZ). The emcee will be Riley Mullane of Premium DJ. Other speakers will be announced as the conference dates draw near.
For more information and to register for Courageously You, visit www.YouConferences.com. Tickets are $109 through the end of August, and gradually increase as the event nears.