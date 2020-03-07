CEDAR RAPIDS – A Buchanan County native is making big waves for entrepreneurial women across the state. The founder and CEO (chief empowerment officer) of You Conferences, Inc., is Independence native Kendra Aarhus. Her fifth conference, titled Abundantly You, is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, March 25 and 26, at the Cedar Rapids Marriott, 1200 Collins Road NE.
Kendra is the daughter of Kenlyn and Julie Aarhus of Winthrop and Shawn and Marc Stenner of Hazelton, and the granddaughter of DuWayne and Laura Aarhus of Rowley and Richard and Judy Norris of Independence.
Why a Businesswomen’s Conference?
According to the American Express 2019 State of Women Owned Business Report, between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21 percent to a total of nearly 13 million nationwide.
The share of women-owned businesses has skyrocketed from a mere 4.6 percent in 1972 to 42 percent in 2019. Women in Iowa are not only starting businesses, they are contributing to the economy with job creation. Iowa is seventh among all states when it comes to employment vitality.
Women are showing up in a big way, but does this progress come with a price?
“The price of business ownership for women is substantial,” says Kendra. “Owning a business is tough, but when you add in the other superwoman activities that women juggle from parenting and home management to coordinating time with family and friends, you have a recipe for disaster.”
Kendra recognizes that women are playing the game by a different set of rules and require a different level of support to win.
“Continued education, a strong sense of community, and creative business solutions play vital roles in the success of women-owned businesses, but you can’t find any of those things in a bottle on the store shelf,” she said.
“As the number of women-owned businesses increase, so does the idea of needing to become superwomen. This conference provides community and resources so we can come together, support each other, and thrive in all aspects of life.
Kendra attributes her small-town roots, growing up in rural Buchanan County, as the cornerstone to understanding the importance of community.
Aarhus’ company, You Conferences, is filling the gap for women-owned businesses across the state. The idea started in 2018 with an audience of 35. Kendra has big goals to connect driven Eastern Iowa women with the community, resources, and support needed to focus on achieving success.
According to Kendra, “These conferences are held twice a year, in March (to restart the yearly goals), and in October (to stay focused as the year comes to an end). Our last conference had 100 attendees, and we are expecting 200 at [this] event.”
To date, the conferences have struck a chord.
“I attended my first conference in October 2019. As the day went on and each speaker unveiled their heart and poured their love and authenticity into us via their journey, I was moved. I made a declaration of the most enormous goal I’ve ever said out loud that day. I’ve since taken action and it’s becoming my reality. You Conferences lit a fire in me to chase after everything I’ve ever wanted,” said Misty Rawlins, a past conference attendee.
Erin Soukup
Kendra isn’t the only speaker with Buchanan County roots to participate in the upcoming event.
“We do have another speaker from Buchanan County. Erin Soukup of Erin Soukup Photography is one of our breakout speakers,” Kendra said. “It is great to connect with women in business from all over Eastern Iowa to share ideas and to see what else is out there without having to travel out-of-state to a big conference.
Sponsors and Volunteers
Organized by a committee of volunteers and sponsored by Allegra Print Mail, this spring’s conference has an expected audience of 200 to 250, making the conference attractive to both attendees and new sponsors.
“Community connection is the key to our success,” says Rina Jensen, co-organizer of the event. “We pride ourselves on the partnerships we’ve made to make this conference a success. From our vendors and sponsors to our speakers, we are truly born and thriving right here in the [Iowa City/Cedar Rapids] Corridor.”
“We have been a supporter of this event from the beginning because we could see the impact it would make in the community,” says Eric Van Kerckhove, owner of Allegra. “This event fits our core values to support small business, and we are proud to be a part of the continued growth with this partnership.”
For more information about You Conferences, to be a sponsor, or to get tickets to the March event, go to www.YouConferences.com.
About Kendra Aarhus
Kendra resides in Palo, Iowa. Kendra and her husband Eric Van Kerckhove take small-town leadership seriously. Eric is the mayor of Palo and Kendra works closely with the local community group and planning and zoning committees. They have two daughters, Raelyn and Alexus.
A business owner since 2008, Kendra leads a sales team of more than 600 that spans the U.S. and Europe. Kendra’s primary goal is to inspire others to understand that wherever you start does not determine the heights to which you can grow.
She is also a volunteer SCORE mentor and is focused on helping the local, email-owned business community thrive.