Playgrounds opened Monday, June 1. Staff is currently working on taking down the caution tape and orange fencing. Please remember that playgrounds are not sanitized; use cautiously at your own risk.
The governor’s proclamation opened youth sports as of June 1 with safety recommendations in place. The Independence Park & Recreation Department (IRPD) summer baseball/softball (T-ball, coach-pitch, minors, and majors information includes:
Coaches meeting: Wednesday, June 3 (volunteer coaches will be notified by IPRD)
Practices can start: Thursday, June 4
First games: Friday, June 12 (T-ball/coach-pitch) and Monday, June 15 (girls’ minors and majors), and Tuesday, June 16 (boys’ minors and majors)
In an attempt to keep numbers low, we are needing volunteer coaches in the following leagues:
- Boys’ coach-pitch: two teams’ worth of coaches
- Boys’ minors: four teams’ worth of coaches
If you are interested or know someone who may be, please call 319-334-6711 or message on Facebook.
So far, we are NOT accepting anymore T-ball registrations.
Update on Independence Aquatic Center
First of all, thank you all for your patience as we navigate through this pandemic and the summer recreation season. We greatly appreciate your understanding and cooperation.
We are still waiting on the governor’s proclamation on swimming pools, so at this point the following has been implemented:
- We began accepting swimming registrations on Monday, June 1, at Falcon Civic Center
- If the Aquatic Center does not open, swimming lessons will be cancelled and refunds will be issued
- Swim season passes may be purchased as of June 1 at the Falcon Civic Center; we will honor early bird pricing for the entire season (in-city limits family $105 and single $65; out-of-city-limits family $125 and single $75)
- Max class limits for all pre-school and school-age group lessons have been cut in half, so five max in each level and time slot
- We have pushed the start dates for Session 1 group swim lessons back a week so nothing begins before June 15
- Infant and toddler group lessons, max limit of 15 students, with parents, June 15-25, $25
- Pre-school group lessons, max limit of five students per group (three groups), June 15-25, $30
- School-age group lessons, max limit of five students per time slot (three time slots) and level (six levels offered) – if we fill all of these slots, we will look at offering a second session
- NO Rowley/Brandon bus to swim lessons this season
- We will offer privates; however, the list of guards will not be available until June 8
- Swim team: NO decision at this time, waiting on the governor
All of the above is subject to change due to safety recommendations concerning COVID-19. Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 with questions.