Indoor soccer for four- and five-year-olds meets on Thursdays at FCC
This indoor soccer program for four- and five-year-olds includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of learning activities. This program is meeting on three Thursdays, concluding on January 28, from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Registration is closed due to the class limit of 20 participants being met. If you are a high school student who is looking for Silver Cord hours or are just interested in helping, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
2021 IPRD Activity Guide
In cooperation with Carly Wayne at C23 Graphic Design (she does great work), the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide has a new look and is available online and in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center! Books were delivered to the elementary schools. One per family, please.
3rd and 4th grade boys basketball league continues through January
Practices and games are underway. Games will be played on the remaining three Saturdays in January at the Falcon Civic Center. Unlimited number of spectators per participant is allowed; however, everyone must wear a mask (participants may remove the mask while participating in the physical activity), maintain social distance of at least 6 feet, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. If you have any questions about this program, please call 319-334-6711.
Thursday night bags league underway
This six-week league runs from January 7 to February 11 on Thursday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Contact Lucas at 319-332-1525. Masks are required, wash hands often, maintain 6 feet of social distance, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. Thank you.
Kickball for 1st and 2nd graders coming in February, will meet on Thursdays
Kickball has rules similar to baseball but is played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play? Watch this...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU.
Cost is $20. Space is limited. Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the first day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Max limit of 20 participants. For 1st and 2nd graders, to meet on Thursdays (February 4, 11, 18, and 25) from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. The dates were changed from the original posts and will now meet on Thursdays instead of Tuesdays. Thank you.
Dodgeball for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders offered at River’sEDGE
This is NOT an instructional program, it is an opportunity for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade boys and girls to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to this program. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays (March 2, 9, and 16) from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at River’sEDGE.
Wiffleball for 4-, 5-, and 6-year-olds – hit hard and run fast!
This coed program for children ages 4 to 6 is designed specifically for having fun while learning and playing the game of wiffleball (t-ball played indoors with a wiffleball (plastic) and plastic bat. This class will meet on Thursdays (March 4, 11, and 18) from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. Registration is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until the first day of the program and will close once the max number of participants is reached. Volunteer helpers are needed. Call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great opportunity for Silver Cord hours.
ROCFIT classes are back at River’sEDGE are full for this 6-week session
Our current 6-wk session of ROCFIT is full. Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class, which runs Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. for 6 weeks.
The NEXT session of ROCFIT will begin with a FREE TRIAL class on Wednesday, January 27, from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. This FREE CLASS is open to anyone interested in trying ROCFIT and starting a journey to a healthier YOU. The regular 6-week session will begin on Monday, February 1, and continue through March 11 with classes Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. An event will be posted on FACEBOOK as well.
We are offering two price options – $125 if you would like to attend 4 times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment are handled with the instructor. We look forward to seeing you!
Cross-training training combo classes offered in the mornings at FCC
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. This class meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo River’sEDGE – returns with safety precautions in place
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
River’sEDGE weekly winter team practices have begun
- Mondays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., 12U softball, Beatty; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 10U softball, Stelter Jenkins; 7:30 p.m., high school baseball
- Tuesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 11U baseball, Preuss; 6:15- to 8:30 p.m., 13U baseball
- Wednesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 10U baseball, Stephenson; 6 to 7 p.m., 9U baseball, Kegler; 7 to 8 p.m., 12U baseball, Wilson; 8 p.m. Indee baseball
- Thursdays: 6 to 7 p.m., 12U baseball, Beatty
- Fridays: 5 p.m., Indee softball; 6:30 p.m., Indee baseball
If you have any questions, call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent, just call.
REMINDER: Memberships are due at your first practice. If you have not paid your membership fee, please do so ASAP!
Per Independence City Council action on November 23, 2020, and in effect until further notice:
Patron policies
Masks are required at all city-owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by building staff/personnel. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city-provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please see Governor Reynolds’ most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E https://governor.iowa.gov/.../Public%20Health....
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the city manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any city facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Gatherings allowed – must maintain 6 feet of distance
- Youth sports events – spectators are now unlimited; however, everyone must wear a mask except those participating in the physical activity. Must maintain 6 feet social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Please stay safe. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets & website http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often. Hand sanitizer will be available for public use.
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a mask.
Thank you and please stay safe.
IRPD facilities
Falcon Civic Center January hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- 6 month – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- 3 month – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE staffed hours (January): Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you must pay a $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay a $1 admission.
- 24-hour members – remember to shut off lights when exiting the building!
All members – renewal letters have been mailed out. If your membership has expired and you would like to renew, do so NOW because team practices begin this week!
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information.