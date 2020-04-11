COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT As of April 6, 2020 — Constant changes are being made.
In response to updated recommendations from the CDC, the governor’s recent announcement, and out of an abundance of caution, the city is announcing the following:
- All Independence Parks & Recreation programs running currently are CANCELLED until further notice
- All rentals at the Falcon Civic Center & River’sEDGE are CANCELLED through 4/30/2020
- The following is open with social distancing in mind: Walking trails (no groups), baseball/softball complex (no groups), all parks green spaces (no groups), basketball courts (no groups), bark park (no groups), Triangle Park Pond (fishing), and bat access
- The following Parks & Recreation facilities/ amenities are CLOSED to the public through April 30, 2020: Falcon Civic Center, River’sEDGE, skate park, city playgrounds and swings, and portable restrooms
- Per the governor’s Proclamation of Disaster Emergency: Section 1: Closures until April 30
H. Skate park is closed
I. All public outdoor or indoor playgrounds are closed
J. Campgrounds: All public and private campgrounds shall be closed to temporary recreational use. This order shall not prohibit the use of a campground by a long-term or permanent tenant who resides at the campground. All cabins and yurts in state parks shall also be closed to temporary residents.
We will not take weekend campers or pass-through campers. Just seasonal and monthly campers. The playground and shower/bath house are CLOSED. All out-of-state campers are to self-quarantine for 14 days. No group fires.
Thank you for your patience with this ever-changing situation!
- Swimming registration will NOT begin until at least 5/1/2020
These closings will be evaluated weekly and we will publicize any changes via websites and social media.
City staff at all locations will be available via the published phone numbers to assist you (Falcon Civic Center, 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606; River’sEDGE, 319-332-1525)
Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets and website http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION…COVID-19
We continue to work toward making the necessary decisions concerning IPRD summer ball leagues, Independence Aquatic Center, summer employment opportunities, River’sEDGE travel teams, and Parks & Recreation facilities. We ask that you continue to be patient, understanding, and cooperative as we work according to the guidelines set forth by the state to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We will keep you posted as adjustments and decisions are made. We look forward to seeing you all again. STAY SAFE, STAY HEALTHY, STAY HOME!
Independence Aquatic Center hiring certified lifeguards for the 2020 summer season
ARE YOU WHISTLE WORTHY? Would YOU like to become a CERTIFIED LIFEGUARD? Due to COVID-19, certification classes across Iowa have been cancelled. As updated information is determined and we learn of those changes, we will post updates on social media.
Registration deadlines for IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES to be adjusted
Due to COVID-19, we will make needed adjustments to IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUE deadlines and start dates.
- A PDF version of the IPRD Summer Ball Registration Form is available at www.independenceia.org. Click on IPRD Summer Ball Additional Info. You will need to print that form, fill it out completely, and mail it with payment to Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644. REMINDER: When registering, the grade is the grade your child is in this 2019-2020 school year. If you have any questions, please feel free to call 319-334-6711
IPRD summer ball fees:
$30 – T-ball (4 years old by 4/15/20 and those entering kindergarten 2020-21 school year)
$35 – Girls’ coach-pitch (current kindergarten and first grade girls)
$35 – Boys’ coach-pitch (current kindergarten and first grade boys)
$42 – Girls’ minors (current second and third grade girls)
$42 – Boys’ minors (current second and third grade boys)
$50 – Girls’ majors (current fourth, fifth, and sixth grade girls)
$50 – Boys’ majors (current fourth-fifth, and sixth grade boys)
When registering, the grade is the grade your child is in this 2019-2020 school year.
If you have any questions, please feel free to call 319-334-6711,
Information will be available once it is determined and will be communicated through social media outlets. Also available online at www.independenceia.org.
SPONSORS NEEDED for 2020 IPRD summer ball leagues
Approximately 500 children typically participate in the IPRD summer ball leagues each year. We typically have 40+ teams each season that are in need of sponsors. The cost of becoming a Little League sponsor is $125. Forms are available via email @ angieiprd@indytel.com. If you have a business and would like to sponsor/advertise your business through our IPRD programs and facilities, please contact Bob at 319-334-6711.
Independence 7th grade softball registration deadline May 1
In conjunction with the Independence Community School District, girls currently in 7th grade (2019-2020 school year) are eligible to play travel softball in the WaMaC Conference. Games played through June and typically weekday mornings with home games played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. Cost is $100 per girl. Register at the Falcon Civic Center by May 1.
RV PARK CAMPGROUND
Call Ray or Kathie at 319-440-0472.