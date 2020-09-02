COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT – We continue to encourage safety precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
1. If you have been exposed, STAY HOME
2. If you have symptoms, STAY HOME
3. Use common sense
4. Stay social distanced whenever you’re out
5. Wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes
6. If you have underlying health conditions or are at a greater risk, please STAY SMART
7. If you have had contact with someone who is positive (within 6 feet for 15 minutes), please self-isolate and monitor health, and talk to your health care provider
8. We would like to continue offering activities, but need the public to keep the above in mind while participating
Facilities Information
1. Independence Aquatic Center is officially closed for the 2020 season.
2. Independence RV Campground is OPEN through November 1; remember to social distance, RV Campground Hosts (Ray & Kathie @ 319-440-0472).
3. Falcon Civic Center Hours (September-October): Monday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
4. For any new members, we have the lowest rates in Buchanan County: 1 YEAR – Family, $175; Adult, $130; Student, $100; Senior, $100; 6 MONTH – Family, $100; Adult, $80; Student, $65; Senior, $65; 3 MONTH – Family, $65; Adult, $50; Student, $40; Senior, $40.
5. River’sEDGE staffed hours (beginning in September): Monday & Thursday, 3:30-8 p.m.; Sunday, 12-4 p.m. 24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. Remember to social distance. REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours, then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission
6. The Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE will be CLOSED on Monday, September 7, in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. Enjoy this time safely with family and friends.
8. Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information or if you have questions.
9. Things continue to change and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets and website. http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus.
Please Stay Safe
AEROBICS, STRENGTH, & CARDIO CLASSES
Fitness Instructor Janet Buls offers Aerobics/Strength & Cardio on M-W-F at 5:45 a.m. throughout the year at the Falcon Civic Center. PLEASE NOTE: Per the instructor, these classes will not meet September 1-16. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Please share! All fitness levels are welcome. Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect. All ability levels are welcome. We do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
We are currently working on River’sEDGE 2021 Travel Baseball Teams. We will post teams on the front window of River’sEDGE when teams are complete. Thank you for your patience!
River’sEDGE fall baseball and softball games are underway at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex
Leagues are full, games are scheduled on weekends through October 3. Concessions are available! FUN TIMES!
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO open to ALL ages at River’sEDGE
Classes will begin on Monday, September 14, and will continue to meet on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $25 per student per month or $5 per drop-in (no family discounts). Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing is required. If schools return to at-home education, classes will not meet. Updated information has been posted on Facebook and hard copies of the information flier are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to contact Master Tim at 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/… for all the information. You may also call River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 or the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 for details concerning TKD.
RIVER’SEDGE FALL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL LEAGUES NOW BEING PLAYED AT THE COMPLEX
IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6th GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL OFFERED UNDER THE LIGHTS ON THURSDAY NIGHTS
We are currently putting teams together, ordering shirts, and finishing schedules. Coaches will be contacted Tuesday/Wednesday of this week and they will contact their players later this week. All games will begin on Thursday, September 10, and will run for 5 weeks at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. Kindergarten/1st grade will play on Thursdays, 5:15 p.m./6 p.m., and grades 2-6 will play on Thursdays at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. If you would like to referee flag football games, please contact IPRD at 319-334-6711 ASAP. Information is posted on Facebook, and flyers about this program were sent home with the kids in school during the week of August 24.
ADULT COED SOFTBALL at COMPLEX
We have 7 adult teams participating in Coed Adult Softball at the Complex, and games began last week. The schedule is posted weekly on Facebook. Games are played at 6:30 p.m., 7:45p.m., and 9 p.m. Adult beverages and concessions are available!
FALL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW UNDER DISCUSSION
We are currently weighing our options, while following IDPH and CDC Guidelines for COVID-19 safety, for the Annual Fall Craft & Vendor Show typically held in October at the Falcon Civic Center. More information coming soon. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding.