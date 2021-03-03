IPRD IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR SPRING & SUMMER EMPLOYMENT
We are currently accepting registrations for the following summer employment opportunities: Aquatic Center- Certified Lifeguards & Front Desk Attendants, Front Desk Receptionists (River’sEDGE & Falcon Civic Center), Concessions Attendants, Parks & Facilities Landscape Maintenance, Baseball/ Softball Umpires & Tournament Umpires, Baseball/ Softball Field Maintenance, Oakwood Cemetery & RV Park Maintenance, and Fitness Instructors. Applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center and online at www.independenceia.org
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities are also available, contact Bob or Angie @ 319-334-6711.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES ~ BE A LEADER. BE A LIFEGUARD!
JOIN THE INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER TEAM!!!!
CLASSES ARE ALSO POSTED ON INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE…
A list of Lifeguard Certification Classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm or check Black Hawk YMCA @ https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/ Lifeguard Classes are being held in Cedar Rapids… Follow the link
https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM Classes are also being offered at UNI visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications
Please feel free to call Angie @ 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 Summer Season.
NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATION FOR 2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
Informational Fliers about 2021 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues (Including T-Ball, Coach-Pitch, Minors & Majors) are available in hard copies at the Falcon Civic Center and on Facebook. We also sent fliers to the schools and the information is available in the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook, in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and letters were sent out to local businesses last week. All registration and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center. Please Share
DODGEBALL FOR 2nd, 3rd & 4th GRADERS OFFERED AT RIVER’SEDGE
This is NOT an instructional program, it is an opportunity for 2nd, 3rd & 4th grader boys and girls to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun!! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to this program. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays: March 2nd, 9th, & 16th @ 4:30-5pm @ RE.
RIVER’SEDGE TEAM WINTER PRACTICES RUN WEEKLY @ RE….
Mondays: 5:15-6:30pm 12U Softball Beatty
6:30-7:30pm 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins
7:30pm Indee Baseball
Tuesdays: 5-6pm 11U Baseball Preuss
6:15-8:00pm 13U Baseball
Wednesdays: 5-6pm 10U Baseball Stephenson
6-7pm 9U Baseball Kegler
7-8pm 12U Baseball Wilson
8pm Indee Baseball
Thursdays: 6-7pm 12U Baseball Beatty
Fridays: 6-7pm 10U Baseball Brunner
7-8pm 9U Baseball Loughren
As Baseball & Softball Seasons get closer, additional practice times may be added. We will post on Facebook and coaches will contact players directly when changes are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas @ 319-332-1525… cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just call.
WIFFLEBALL for 4/5/6 YR OLDS… HIT HARD & RUN FAST ~ CLASS IS FULL ~
This coed program for 4-5-6-year-olds is designed specifically for children to have fun while learning and playing the game of wiffleball (T-ball played indoors with a wiffleball (plastic) and plastic bat. This class will meet on the following Thursdays, March 4th, 11th & 18th from 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. The class limit has been met; we are no longer accepting registrations for this program. If you would like to be added to a waiting list, please call 319-334-6711. Volunteer Helpers are needed- call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great Opportunity for Silver Cord Hours😉
FREE TRIAL FITNESS CLASSES OFFERED
Angi Mendenhall is a NEW Fitness Instructor to IPRD and she is offering the following:
FREE TRIAL CLASSES OFFERED: Angi is using these classes to gauge interest in what YOU would like to see offered!!! Classes will start out as Cardio Kickboxing, but may change based on feedback from participants. Classes will last approximately 1HR. Our first class was very light on participants, we would love to fill these classes, so grab a friend and we will see you at River’sEDGE!!! Great opportunity to give your feedback, we are hear to serve you better!!
Wednesday, March 3rd- 6pm @ River’sEDGE
Monday, March 8th- 9am @ River’sEDGE
Wednesday, March 10th- 6pm @ River’sEDGE
Masks must be worn in and out of class, but may be removed while participating. Help us spread the word, by sharing with those you think may be interested. Thank You If you are interested or have any questions, please feel free to contact us @ 319-334-6711.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6ft of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Jane Buls is offering YOGA in MAY!! Informational Fliers available at the Falcon Civic Center or call 319-334-6711.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO offered at River’sEDGE
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do begins Monday, Feb. 8th @ 4:45-5:15pm for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. This is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques including strikes,, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus,, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register at River’sEDGE priororje ist.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information; please contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa
ROCFIT CLASSES @ River’sEDGE
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. The regular 6-week Session began on Monday, February 1st and continues thru March 11th with classes running Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday from 5-6am at River’sEDGE. We are offering 2-options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4-times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your 1st class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor!! If you have questions, please feel free to call Instructor, Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and Payment is handled with the instructor. We look forward to seeing you
Per Independence City Council action on November 23rd, 2020 and in effect until further notice:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often & Hand sanitizer will be available for public use
- Maintain 6ft of social distance and wear a mask
Thank You & Please Stay Safe.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center March HOURS:
Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday 8am- 4pm, Sunday 12noon- 4pm
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (March): Monday- Thursday 3:30-9pm, Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
- 24HR Members- Remember to shut off lights when exiting the building!!! All RE Team Fees are due in FULL or arrangements MUST be made with River’sEDGE by April 1st
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.