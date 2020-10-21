Kindergarten 1 — Day Camp & 1st/2nd Grade Basketball Clinic offered thru IPRD & taught by Cassie Hartsell
The Kindergarten 1-Day Basketball Camp, taught by Cassie Hartsell, will be offered on Saturday, October 24th at the Falcon Civic Center Gym from 4-5pm (time was changed from 2pm (originally scheduled) to 4pm due to the gym being unavailable until 4pm that day) and the cost is $10 per child. Register and pay prior to 10/24 at the Falcon Civic Center. DUE TO LACK OF PARTICIPANTS, we have pushed the start date of this program back one week. The NEW dates for the 1st & 2nd Grade Basketball Clinic, taught by Cassie Hartsell, will be held on October 27th, Nov. 2nd (we will meet on Monday this week due to the election being held at the Falcon Civic Center on November 3rd), & 10th, Nov. 17th (Instruction) and Nov. 24th (Game Day). 1st Grade will meet on Tuesdays @ 5:30-6:15pm and 2nd Grade will meet Tuesdays @ 7-7:45pm. There will also be an optional open gym from combined 1st & 2nd graders @ 6:15-6:45pm each of those Tuesday nights at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost for the 1st & 2nd Grade Clinic is $30 per child, please register and pay the fee by October 27th at the Falcon Civic Center.
3rd & 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD…
PLEASE NOTE: 3rd- 6th Grade Girls & 5th-6th Grade Boys Basketball is offered thru Independence Girls & Boys Club Basketball respectively, please call the HS Basketball Coaches for Information.
IPRD is offering youth basketball for boys currently in 3rd or 4th grade (2020-2021 school year). Players will be divided into teams of combined 3rd & 4th graders and scheduled to play 5-on-5 basketball games. Games will be played on Saturday Mornings (typically beginning around 9am) November 14- December 19th at the Falcon Civic Center. Practices will be arranged by the volunteer coaches in this league. If you would like to become a volunteer coach (Great silver cord opportunity), please contact 319-334-6711. We also have paid opportunities to referee basketball games, please call 319-334-6711. If interested or for more information. The cost is $45 per child, please register and pay by October 27th at the Falcon Civic Center.
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST… VIRTUAL STYLE
BE creative, pumpkins can be carved, colored, painted, whatever!! Direct Message Independence Parks & Recreation Department or email angieiprd@indytel.com a picture of you with your pumpkin by October 31st and winners will be announced on November 2nd. Winners will receive a “Sweet treat” from an area business still to be named. Pumpkins will be judged in 4 categories: Most Creative, Most Independence Pride, Silliest Face, Scariest Face. Age Groups: 5 & under, 6-11 years, 12&up. We can’t wait to see your pumpkins!!! Happy Halloween!!
23rd ANNUAL “JUST FOR KIDS” HOLIDAY STORE CANCELED FOR 2020
After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our staff, volunteers, crafter, the children and their families, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 23rd Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store, which was scheduled for Saturday, December 12th at the Falcon Civic Center. Following increased concerns about COVID-19 as well as flu season, we felt this was the best course of action during this unprecedented time. We are disappointed that we are unable to hold this very special event, but we feel this is the right decision at this time. Please allow me to take this opportunity to thank the community for their interest and loyalty to this very special event.
River’sEDGE 2021 Travel Baseball & Softball Tryout Results… Teams have been posted on the front window of River’sEDGE. Thank you for your patience as teams were put together!!
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
Fitness instructor Janet Buls is offering a revamp of her AM Aerobics Classes on M-W-F from 5:45am- 6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center. Bring a friend, Class limit is 11 participants. Focus will include some cardio (not always on the bench) & intervals of strength training. This class will improve flexibility, balance, strength, cardio, and shape your body. Open to both women and men of all fitness levels. Classes will continue to meet M-W-F at 5:45am- 6:30am each month at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost beginning October 1st is $30 per month or $4 drop-in per time, register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. We do have max class limit of 11 participants, call 319-334-6711 to reserve your spot or to answer any questions you may have. All ability levels are welcome; however, we do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program.
If you or a family member have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please stay home. Thank you.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO open to ALL ages at River’sEDGE
Classes are underway and continue to meet monthly on Mondays & Thursdays from 5-6pm. The cost is $25 per student per month or $5 per drop-in (No family discounts). Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing is required. If schools return to at home education, classes will not meet. Updated information has been posted on Facebook and hard copies of the information flier are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to contact Master Tim @ 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/… for all the information. You may also call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 or the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 for details concerning TKD.
- TKD Participants please enter and pay at the River’sEDGE entrance. Once you arrive in the multipurpose room please use sanitizer provided. We ask that participants also bring additional sanitation and protective equipment they deem necessary. We are asking parents if possible, to wait in your vehicle or stay in the west sitting area. Gym wipes are available to wipe down equipment before and after usage. As always if you or a family member have any of the Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 we ask that you please stay home. Must be 24 hours symptom free to participate. Parents are encouraged to wear masks and participants are encouraged to have one in case social distancing cannot be met at certain times.
COVID-19 REMINDER- we continue to encourage safety precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
1. If you have been exposed or if you have symptoms, PLEASE STAY HOME
2. Use common sense
3. Stay social distanced whenever you’re out & wear a mask when you are unable to stay socially distanced
4. Wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes
5. If you have underlying health conditions or are at a greater risk please STAY SMART
6. If you have had contact with someone that is positive (within 6 ft for 15 minutes) please self-isolate, monitor health, and talk to your health care provider
7. We would like to continue offering activities but need the public to keep the above in mind while participating
Facilities Information
1. Independence RV Campground is OPEN thru November 1st; Remember to social distance, RV Campground Hosts
(Ray & Kathie @ 319-440-0472)
2. Falcon Civic Center Hours (October): Mon- Thurs 5am- 8pm, Fri 5am-7pm, Sat 10am- 4pm, Sun Closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
3. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (October): Monday & Thursday 3:30-8pm/ Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm/ 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to socialdistance/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience & understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Please Stay Safe. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website.http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus