COVID-19 ANNOUNCEMENT- we continue to encourage safety precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
1. If you have been exposed STAY HOME
2. If you have symptoms STAY HOME
3. Use common sense
4. Stay social distanced whenever you’re out
5. Wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes
6. If you have underlying health conditions or are at a greater risk please STAY SMART
7. If you have had contact with someone that is positive (within 6 ft for 15 minutes) please self-isolate, monitor health, and talk to your health care provider
8. We would like to continue offering activities but need the public to keep the above in mind while participating
Facilities Information
1. Independence RV Campground is OPEN thru November 1st; Remember to social distance, RV Campground Hosts (Ray & Kathie @ 319-440-0472)
2. Falcon Civic Center Hours Falcon Civic Center Hours (September- October): Monday- Thursday 5am- 8pm, Friday 5am- 7pm, Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sunday Closed
For any new members, we have the lowest rates in Buchanan County: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
3. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (September): Monday & Thursday 3:30-8pm/ Sunday 12pm-4pm/ 24 Hour Access Available for purchase w/ Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to social distance/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.
Things continue to change and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience & understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website. http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus
Please Stay Safe
IPRD KINDERGARTEN- 6th GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL OFFERED UNDER THE LIGHTS ON THURSDAY NIGHTS
We are NO longer accepting registrations for IPRD flag football. We have put teams together, ordered shirts and finished schedules. If your child has not been contacted by a coach, please call 319-334-6711 and we will pass the coaches contact information on to you. All games will begin on Thursday, September 17th and will run for 5 weeks at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Kindergarten/ 1st Grade will play on Thursdays at 5:15-6:00pm and 2nd/3rd & 4th/5th/6th Grade will play on Thursdays at 5:30pm, 6:15pm, 7:00pm or 7:45pm. If you would like to referee flag football games, please contact IPRD @ 319-334-6711 ASAP. Thank you.
AEROBICS & STRENGTH & CARDIO CLASSES
Fitness Instructor, Janet Buls, offers Aerobics/ Strength & Cardio on M-W-F at 5:45am throughout the year at the Falcon Civic Center. PLEASE NOTE: Per the Instructor, Janet Buls, Aerobics/ Strength/Cardio Classes will not meet from September 1st- 16th. Thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation. Please Share!! All fitness levels are welcome. Call 319-334-6711 for prices and what to expect. All ability levels are welcome. We do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
If you or a family member have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please stay home.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO open to ALL ages at River’sEDGE
Classes will begin on Monday, September 14th and will continue to meet on Mondays & Thursdays from 5-6pm. The cost is $25 per student per month or $5 per drop-in (No family discounts). Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing is required. If schools return to at home education, classes will not meet. Updated information has been posted on Facebook and hard copies of the information flier are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to contact Master Tim @ 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/… for all the information. You may also call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 or the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 for details concerning TKD.
- TKD Participants please enter and pay at the River’sEDGE entrance. Once you arrive in the multipurpose room please use sanitizer provided. We ask that participants also bring additional sanitation and protective equipment they deem necessary. We are asking parents if possible, to wait in your vehicle or stay in the west sitting area. Gym wipes are available to wipe down equipment before and after usage. As always if you or a family member have any of the Covid-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with Covid-19 we ask that you please stay home. Must be 24 hours symptom free to participate. Parents are encouraged to wear masks and participants are encouraged to have one in case social distancing cannot be met at certain times.
RIVER’SEDGE FALL BASEBALL & SOFTBALL LEAGUES NOW BEING PLAYED AT THE COMPLEX
ADULT COED SOFTBALL @ COMPLEX
We have 7 adult teams participating in Coed Adult Softball at the Complex and games began last week. The schedule is posted weekly on Facebook. Games are played at 6:30pm, 7:45pm & 9pm. Adult beverages and concessions are available!!
Staff are currently working on River’sEDGE 2021 Travel Baseball Teams… Teams will be posted on the front window of River’sEDGE when complete. Thank you for your patience!!
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball & Softball Games are underway at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex
Leagues are full, Games are scheduled on weekends through October 3rd, Concessions are available!!! FUN TIMES!! If you would like to umpire fall baseball and softball games, please contact 319-332-1525. These are paid positions.
FALL CRAFT & VENDOR SHOW UNDER DISCUSSION
After careful consideration and in an abundance of caution for our staff, crafters, vendors, and shoppers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fall Craft & Vendor Show scheduled for Saturday, October 17th in Independence, IA. Following increased concerns about the coronavirus as well the start of flu season, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time. We thank you for your interest and look forward to seeing everyone in the Fall of 2021 (anticipated Fall Craft & Vendor Show date is Saturday, October 16th). If you are interested in the 2021 Fall Craft & Vendor Show, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
River’sEDGE hosting tryouts for 2021 10U & 12U RE Softball Teams….
This year the tryouts will be limited to Independence School District (including St. Johns) players only. Player eligibility is determined on their age as of January 1st, 2021. Tryouts will be held on September 22 at 6pm at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex. Cost is tryout is $10 per player. Call Bob at 319-334-6711 for information or with any questions.