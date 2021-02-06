RIVER’SEDGE 2021 TEAM UNIFORM TRY-ON at SIGNS & MORE THIS WEEK
IF your River’sEDGE Player HAS NOT tried on the uniform options at Signs & More, YOU NEED TO DO THIS ASAP!
THANK YOU
On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to THANK all of the players, parents, coaches, helpers, and staff who gave so generously of their time and talents to teach the kids in our 4- and 5-year-old indoor soccer program and our IPRD 3rd and 4th grade boys’ basketball league. All of your time, energy, and commitment to the kids is greatly appreciated!
THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE
The current 6-week league ends Thursday, February 11. Playing time is 6 to 10 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Masks are required, wash hands often, maintain 6 feet of social distance, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. The next Brews and Bags League will run on Thursdays from February 25 to April 1. Bags fly at 6 p.m. This session will have a competitive league and a rec league. State the league you would like to play in when you register. Cost is $20 per team of two. Register your team by calling Lucas at 319-332-1525.
WEEKLY RIVER’SEDGE TEAM WINTER PRACTICES
- Mondays: 12U Softball, Beatty, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; 10U Softball, Stelter Jenkins, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 7:30 p.m.
- Tuesdays: 11U Baseball, Preuss, 5 to 6 p.m.; 13U Baseball, 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 10U Baseball, Stephenson, 5 to 6 p.m.; 9U Baseball, Kegler, 6 to 7 p.m.; 12U Baseball, Wilson, 7 to 8 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 8 p.m
- Thursdays: 12U Baseball, Beatty, 6 to 7 p.m.
- Fridays: Indee Softball, 5 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 6:30 p.m
If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent, just call.
REMINDER: Memberships are due at your first practice; if you have not paid your membership fee, please do so ASAP!
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
A list of Lifeguard Certification Classes offered across Iowa by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids (https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM). Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications ).
Please feel free to call Angie R 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season.
KICKBALL FOR 1ST AND 2ND GRADERS – STILL ROOM IN CLASS, MEETS ON THURSDAYS
Kickball is a game having rules similar to baseball but played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play? Go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU.
Cost is $20. Space is limited. Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the first day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Max limit of 20 participants. Meets February 11, 18, and 25 from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. The dates were changed from the original posts and will now meet on Thursdays instead of Tuesdays.
DODGEBALL FOR 2ND, 3RD, AND 4 GRADERS OFFERED AT RIVER’SEDGE
This is NOT an instructional program, but for boys and girls to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to participate. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays – March 2, 9, and 16from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at River’sEDGE.
WIFFLEBALL FOR AGES 4 TO 6 – CLASS IS FULL
This coed program for children ages 4 to 6 is designed specifically for them to have fun while learning and playing the game of wiffleball (t-ball played indoors with a plastic wiffleball and bat. This class will meet on Thursdays in March (4, 11, and 18) from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. The class limit has been met; we are no longer accepting registrations for this program. If you would like to be added to a wait list, please call 319-334-6711. Volunteer helpers are needed. Call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great opportunity for Silver Cord Hours😉
NEEDED: FITNESS INSTRUCTORS TO OFFER A VARIETY OF CLASSES AT FCC, RE
We are looking for instructors interested and available to teach a variety of fitness classes including, but not limited to, Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, circuit training, interval training, Zumba, walking for all ages, etc., at different times during the day or evening at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE. If you are interested or would like to discuss possibilities, please feel free to contact Bob or Angie at 319-334-6711. We look forward to meeting you!
NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATION FOR 2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
Includes T-Ball, Coach-Pitch, Minors, and Majors. All registrations and payments are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS AT THE FCC
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. This class meets on Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. in the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual's pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO AT RIVER’SEDGE
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, self-discipline, and self-esteem well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
ROCFIT CLASSES NEW SESSION AT RIVER’SEDGE
NEW 6-WEEK SESSION TO BEGIN! Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. The regular 6-week session continues through March 11 with classes running Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. An event will be posted on FACEBOOK as well. We are offering two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4 times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call Instructor, Tiffany Mangrich Thoma, at 319-404-5453. Registration/payment handled by the instructor. We look forward to seeing you.