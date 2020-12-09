Per Independence City Council action on November 23rd, 2020:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’EDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s 11/16/2020 Proclamation, Section 5 Article E
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
** Indoor gatherings of more than 15 people prohibited.
** Outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people prohibited.
** All sporting or recreation, except for high school, college, and professional sports, are prohibited unless organizers and all participants comply with the following requirements: 1. Social distancing required must maintain 6ft of social distance at all times. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a basketball game, are prohibited. 2. Spectators are limited to 2 per athlete and must maintain 6ft of social distance at all times. 3. Masks required: Although athletes are not required to wear a mask while participating in a gathering, all other participants over the age of 2 shall wear a mask at all times.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
** If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
** Wash your hands often & Hand sanitizer will be available for public use
** Maintain 6ft of social distance and wear a mask
Thank You & Please Stay Safe.
LETTERS TO SANTA
We placed a special mailbox at the Falcon Civic Center for children of all ages to drop their Letters to Santa in for delivery to the North Pole. All letters need to have a legible return address on them so Santa can send a letter back to the child. The mailbox will be at the Falcon Civic Center December 1st- 16th. Children may mail letters to: Santa Claus,
c/o Falcon Civic Center @ 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
BACK on WEDNESDAY, 12/9-- MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO at River’sEDGE
Per the Instructor, Master Tim, TKD will resume on Wednesday, 12/9 from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Regular Classes will begin on Monday, 12/14 from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo will resume regular classes on Monday, December 14th and will continue on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Time will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activitiy and social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information; please contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa
POSTPONED-- 1st/2nd Grade Basketball Clinic offered thru IPRD & taught by Cassie Hartsell
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer make-up classes at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined. If your 1st or 2nd grade child was registered in this program and you have not stopped by the Falcon Civic Center and picked up your child’s basketball for participating in this program, please do so at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
POSTPONED-- 3rd & 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD…
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer basketball at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined.
POSTPONED-- ROCFIT CLASSES ARE BACK AT RIVER’SEDGE
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this class has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.
POSTPONED-- RE THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this class has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer this program at a later date.
POSTPONED-- CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this class has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.
23rd ANNUAL “JUST FOR KIDS” HOLIDAY STORE CANCELED FOR 2020
After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our staff, volunteers, crafter, the children and their families, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 23rd Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store which was scheduled for Saturday, December 12th at the Falcon Civic Center. Following increased concerns about COVID-19 as well as flu season, we felt this was the best course of action during this unprecedented time. We are disappointed that we are unable to hold this very special event, but we feel this is the right decision at this time. Please allow me to take this opportunity to thank the community for their interest and loyalty to this very special event.
River’sEDGE 2021 Travel Baseball & Softball Tryout Results… Teams have been posted on the front window of River’sEDGE. Thank you for your patience as teams were put together!!
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center Hours (December): Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday 8am- 4pm, Sunday 12noon- 4pm
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (December): Monday- Thursday 3:30-9pm, Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience & understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Please Stay Safe. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website.http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus