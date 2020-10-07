COVID-19 REMINDER- {span}we continue to encourage safety precautions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
1. If you have been exposed or if you have symptoms, PLEASE STAY HOME
2. Use common sense
3. Stay social distanced whenever you’re out & wear a mask when you are unable to stay socially distanced
4. Wash your hands, cover coughs and sneezes
5. If you have underlying health conditions or are at a greater risk please STAY SMART
6. If you have had contact with someone that is positive (within 6 ft for 15 minutes) please self-isolate, monitor health, and talk to your health care provider
7. We would like to continue offering activities but need the public to keep the above in mind while participating
Facilities Information
1. Independence RV Campground is OPEN through November 1; remember to social distance, RV campground hosts (Ray & Kathie @ 319-440-0472)
2. Falcon Civic Center Hours (October): Monday – Thursday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, closed.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH – Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH – Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
3. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (October): Monday and Thursday 3:30 to 8 p.m./ Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m./ 24-Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to social distance/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission.
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.
Things continue to change and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets and website http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus.
Please Stay Safe
{span}Kindergarten 1- Day Camp & 1{sup}st{/sup}/2{sup}nd{/sup} Grade Basketball Clinic offered thru IPRD & taught by Cassie Hartsell{/span}
The Kindergarten 1-Day Basketball Camp, taught by Cassie Hartsell, will be offered on Saturday, October 24, at the Falcon Civic Center Gym from 4 to 5 p.m. (time was changed from 2 p.m. (originally scheduled) to 4 p.m. due to the gym being unavailable until 4 p.m. that day) and the cost is $10 per child. Register and pay prior to 10/24 at the Falcon Civic Center. The 1{sup}st{/sup} and 2nd Grade Basketball Clinic, taught by Cassie Hartsell, will be held on October 20, 27, November 2 (we will meet on Monday this week due to the election being held at the Falcon Civic Center on November 3), and November 10 (Instruction) and November 17 (Game Day). 1st Grade will meet on Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. and 2nd Grade will meet Tuesdays from 7 to 7:45 p.m. There will also be an optional open gym from combined 1st and 2nd graders from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. each of those Tuesday nights at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The cost for the 1st and 2nd Grade Clinic is $30 per child. Please register and pay the fee by October 20 at the Falcon Civic Center.
{span}3rd and 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THROUGH IPRD{/span}
PLEASE NOTE: 3rd-6th Grade Girls and 5th-6th Grade Boys Basketball is offered through Independence Girls & Boys Club Basketball respectively, please call the HS Basketball Coaches for Information.
IPRD is offering youth basketball for boys currently in 3rd or 4th grade (2020-2021 school year). Players will be divided into teams of combined 3rd and 4th graders and scheduled to play 5-on-5 basketball games. Games will be played on Saturday Mornings (typically beginning around 9 a.m.) November 14-December 19 at the Falcon Civic Center. Practices will be arranged by the volunteer coaches in this league. If you would like to become a volunteer coach (Great silver cord opportunity), please contact 319-334-6711. We also have paid opportunities to referee basketball games, please call 319-334-6711. If interested or for more information. The cost is $45 per child, please register and pay by October 27 at the Falcon Civic Center.
{span}IPRD KINDERGARTEN{/span}{span}-6th GRADE FLAG FOOTBALL UNDER THE LIGHTS ON THURSDAY NIGHTS{/span}
Thank you to all of the coaches, players, referees and IPRD Staff who have helped make these programs successful. All games began on Thursday, September 17 and will continue to run through October 15 at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. Kindergarten/1st Grade will play on Thursdays from 5:15 to 6 p.m. and 2nd/3rd and 4th/5th/6th Grade will play on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7 p.m., or 7:45 p.m. Concessions are being sold including sandwiches on the grill. If you would like to referee flag football games, please contact IPRD @ 319-334-6711. Thank you.
{span}CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC {/span}
Fitness instructor Janet Buls is offering a revamp of her AM Aerobics Classes on M-W-F from 5:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. Bring a friend, Class limit is 11 participants. Focus will include some cardio (not always on the bench) and intervals of strength training. This class will improve flexibility, balance, strength, cardio, and shape your body. Open to both women and men of all fitness levels. Classes will continue to meet M-W-F from 5:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. each month at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost beginning October 1 is $30 per month or $4 drop-in per time, register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. We do have max class limit of 11 participants, call 319-334-6711 to reserve your spot or to answer any questions you may have. All ability levels are welcome; however, we do encourage you to check with your physician before beginning this or any new exercise program.
If you or a family member have COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, please stay home. Thank you.
{span}MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO open to ALL ages at River’sEDGE{/span}
Classes are underway and continue to meet monthly on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 to 6p.m. The cost is $25 per student per month or $5 per drop-in (No family discounts). Masks are strongly recommended and social distancing is required. If schools return to at home education, classes will not meet. Updated information has been posted on Facebook and hard copies of the information flier are available at the Falcon Civic Center. Please feel free to contact Master Tim @ 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page @ {span style=”color: windowtext; text-decoration: none; text-underline: none;”}https://www.facebook.com/Mains-Peak Performance-Of-Indepe…/…{/span} for all the information. You may also call River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 or the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 for details concerning TKD.
- TKD Participants please enter and pay at the River’sEDGE entrance. Once you arrive in the multipurpose room please use sanitizer provided. We ask that participants also bring additional sanitation and protective equipment they deem necessary. We are asking parents if possible, to wait in your vehicle or stay in the west sitting area. Gym wipes are available to wipe down equipment before and after usage. As always if you or a family member have any of the COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 we ask that you please stay home. Must be 24 hours symptom free to participate. Parents are encouraged to wear masks and participants are encouraged to have one in case social distancing cannot be met at certain times.
{span}ADULT COED SOFTBALL PLAYED ON WEDNESDAY EVENINGS @ COMPLEX{/span}
Thank you to the seven teams who competed in the Coed Adult Softball League! We enjoyed having you and hope you enjoyed playing! Thank you also to the staff who made sure everything ran smoothly!
River’sEDGE 2021 Travel Baseball & Softball Tryout Results
Teams have been posted on the front window of River’sEDGE. Thank you for your patience as teams were put together!
River’sEDGE Fall Baseball and Softball Games are underway at the Independence Baseball/ Softball Complex
Thank you to all of the teams that competed, we enjoyed having you and thank you for playing! Games are scheduled on weekends through October 10. Concessions are available!
{span}FALL CRAFT and VENDOR SHOW CANCELLED for 2020{/span}
After careful consideration and in an abundance of caution for our staff, crafters, vendors, and shoppers, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Fall Craft & Vendor Show scheduled for Saturday, October 17, in Independence. Following increased concerns about the coronavirus as well the start of flu season, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time. We thank you for your interest and look forward to seeing everyone in the Fall of 2021 (anticipated Fall Craft and Vendor Show date is Saturday, October 16). If you are interested in the 2021 Fall Craft and Vendor Show, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
At this point, we have not made a decision on the 2020 “Just for Kids” Holiday Store, we will keep you posted as more information becomes available.