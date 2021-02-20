Next River’sEDGE Brew & Bags League
This league will run on Thursdays, February 25-April 1, at River’sEDGE. Bags fly at 6 p.m. each night. This session will have a competitive league and a rec league. State the league you would like to play in when you register. Cost is $20 per team of two. Register your team by calling Lucas at 319-332-1525.
Thursday Kickball for Grades 1-2
Canceled due to lack of participants.
River’EDGE Winter Team Practices
Mondays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., 12U Softball Beatty; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins; 7:30 p.m., Indee Baseball
Tuesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 11U Baseball Preuss; 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., 13U Baseball
Wednesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 10U Baseball Stephenson; 6 to 7 p.m., 9U Baseball Kegler; 7 to 8 p.m., 12U Baseball Wilson; 8 p.m., Indee Baseball
Thursdays: 6 to 7 p.m., 12U Baseball Beatty
Fridays: 5 p.m., Indee Softball; 6:30 p.m., Indee Baseball
As baseball and softball season get closer, additional practice times may be added. We will post on Facebook and coaches will contact players directly when changes are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just call. REMINDER: Memberships are due, if you have not paid your membership fee, please do so ASAP!
Lifeguard Certification Classes
Classes are posted on our Facebook page
A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm ,or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids. Go to https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM. Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications).
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 season.
Dodgeball for Grades 2-4 at River’sEdge
This is NOT an instructional program, but an opportunity for boys and girls in grades 2-4 to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to this program. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays: March 2, 9, and 16 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at River’s DGE.
Wiffleball for Ages 4-6 – Class Is Full
This coed program is designed specifically for children to have fun while learning and playing wiffleball (T-ball played indoors with a plastic wiffleball and plastic bat. This class will meet on Thursdays, March 4, 11, and 18 from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. The class limit has been met; we are no longer accepting registrations for this program. If you would like to be added to a waiting list, please call 319-334-6711. Volunteer helpers are needed. Call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great opportunity for Silver Cord hours.
Fitness Instructors Needed
We are looking for instructors interested and available to teach a variety of fitness classes including but not limited to: Pilates, Yoga, kickboxing, circuit training, interval training, Zumba, walking for all ages, etc., at different times during the day or evening at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE. If you are interested or would like to discuss possibilities, please feel free to contact Bob or Angie at 319-334-6711.
Accepting Registrations for 2011 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues
Informational fliers about 2021 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues (including T-Ball, Coach-Pitch, Minors, and Majors) are available in hard copy form at the Falcon Civic Center, and on Facebook. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook, in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and letters were sent out to local businesses last week. All registrations and payments accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
Cross Training Combo Classes Mornings at Falcon Civic Center
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or someone in your household is ill. This class meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do/Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do at River’sEDGE
Little Dragons Tae Kwon Do is on Mondays from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. for children ages 4-6 at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. Tae Kwon Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will arrive at 4:45 p.m. each session. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center February hours:
- Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Membership rates:
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- 6 months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- 3 months – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE staff hours (February):
- Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
- Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525.
- Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.
- If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, admission is $3. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, admission is $1.
- 24-hour members should remember to shut off the lights when exiting the building!
- All members – renewal letters have been mailed out. If your membership has expired and you would like to renew, do so NOW because team practices begin this week!
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606, or River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525, for more information.