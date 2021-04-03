Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facilities. Participants may remove their mask while participating in classes. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
We are currently accepting applications for summer employment opportunities to begin this spring/summer with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department. We are hiring NOW for the following positions:
- Pool manager
- Certified lifeguards
- Aquatic center admissions desk
- Concessions attendants at the complex and the aquatic center
- Front desk receptionists at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE
- Parks and facilities landscape maintenance
- Baseball/softball umpires and tournament umpires
- Oakwood Cemetery and RV park maintenance
- Fitness instructors
The City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or atwww.independenceia.org.For more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob atbobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-paid Silver Cord opportunities available. Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
Join the Independence Aquatic Center team. We hire all certified lifeguards. A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids. Go to https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM. Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications).
Classes are also posted on our Facebook page.
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season. Join our team!
ACCEPTING SUMMER BALL LEAGUE REGISTRATIONS
Informational fliers about 2021 IPRD summer ball leagues are available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center and are posted on Facebook. We also sent fliers to the schools, and the information is available in the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook and in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center. Letters were sent out to local businesses. Registration and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
TEAM WINTER PRACTICES RUN WEEKLY AT RIVER’SEDGE
Warmer weather brings additional practices outside.
Mondays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., 12U Softball Beatty; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins; 7:30 p.m., Indee Baseball
Tuesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 11U Baseball Preuss; 6:15 to 8 p.m., 13U Baseball
Wednesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 10U Baseball Stephenson; 6 to 7 p.m., 9U Baseball Kegler; 7 to 8 p.m., 12U Baseball Wilson; 8 p.m., Indee Baseball
Thursdays: 6 to 7 p.m., 12U Baseball Beatty
Fridays: 6 to 7 p.m., 10U Baseball Brunner; 7 to 8 p.m., 9U Baseball Loughren
As the season gets closer and the weather warms up, additional practice times will be added. Coaches will contact players directly when changes are additions are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525.
YOGA WITH JANET
We are offering an 8-week yoga class on Monday and Wednesday evenings from May 3 to June 24 at the Falcon Civic Center. The Monday class will focus on power and energizing, while Wednesday will focus on flexibility and de-stress. This class will run from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. The cost is $45 for all 8 weeks, or $5 drop-in if the max limit of 8 participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED AT FCC
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual's pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
TAEKWON-DO
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do meets Mondays and Thursdays at 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention spans. Option for all kids under 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques include strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do regular classes meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will arrive at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
ROCFIT CLASSES
This 6-week session ends April 29. Takes place on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer 2 options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4 times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with the instructor Tiffany. If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment handled by instructor.
SWIMMING REGISTRATION UNDERWAY
Includes group swimming lessons and pool season passes. Information about swimming lessons was sent home with the kids in school, posted on Facebook, and available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center. Contact IPRD at 319-334-6711 if you have questions.
RV CAMPGROUND OPEN
Call Bob at 319-334-6711 to reserve a spot for the upcoming season, or call our hosts at 319-440-0472.
INDEE BARK PARK
The Indee Bark Park is open. Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center, the yearly permit is only $25 (copy of vaccination records), or day passes are only $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
FACILITIES INFORMATION
Falcon Civic Center March hours:
- Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- 6 months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- 3 months – family, $65; adult, $50; student; $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE staffed hours (March):
- Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission.
24-hour members – remember to shut off lights when exiting the building.
All River’sEDGE team fees are due in full, or arrangements MUST be made with River’sEDGE. If you have questions, contact Lucas at 319-332-1525.