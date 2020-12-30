The Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE will be CLOSED on New Year’s Day. The Falcon Civic Center will be open New Year’s Eve Day from 5am- 4pm and River’sEDGE will be open from 8am- 4pm.
Per Independence City Council action on November 23rd, 2020:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’EDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Gatherings allowed- Must maintain 6ft of distance
- Youth Sports Events- Spectators limited to 2 per athlete has been extended to include those living in the same household as the athlete may attend the event, everyone must wear a mask except those participating in the physical activity. Must maintain 6ft social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often & Hand sanitizer will be available for public use
- Maintain 6ft of social distance and wear a mask
Thank You & Please Stay Safe.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center Hours (December): Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday 8am- 4pm, Sunday 12noon- 4pm
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (December): Monday- Thursday 3:30-9pm, Friday 3:30-8pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24 -hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center @ 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 & River’sEDGE @ 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience & understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Please Stay Safe. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets & website.http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAE KWON DO at River’sEDGE ~ Back with safety precautions in place
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo resumed regular classes on Monday, December 14th and will continue on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information; please contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa
1st/2nd Grade Basketball Clinic is back for final 2 sessions & taught by Cassie Hartsell
I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cassie Hartsell and her helpers for all the time, patience, energy, and effort they put in to K- 2nd Grade Basketball Camp & Clinics. I would also like to thank all of the kids for playing and the parents for bringing them each night. We hope everyone had fun and learned some basketball skills. Enjoy the holidays & bring on 2021!!!
3rd & 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD… Let’s PLAY BASKETBALL!!
Per the Governor’s most recent Proclamation, we are permitted to offer this program to the boys once again. We have contacted coaches, practices can begin immediately, and revised schedules are complete. The coaches will be in contact with their players and we have posted information on Facebook. Games will be played on the 5 consecutive Saturdays in January at the Falcon Civic Center. Each participant is allowed to have members of their own household attend, everyone must wear a mask (participants may remove the mask while participating in the physical activity), maintain 6ft of social distance, wash hands often, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. If you have any questions about this program, please feel free to call 319-334-6711.
ROCFIT CLASSES ARE BACK AT RIVER’SEDGE & FULL FOR THIS 6-WEEK SESSION
Per the Governor’s most recent Proclamation, this class may resume with safety precautions in place… Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Class will run M-TH from 5-6am for 6 weeks. Information about the next session will be posted on Facebook once it become available. Tiffany Mangrich Thoma is the instructor for this class and she may be reached at 319-404-5453 with questions.
RE THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE- LOOKING FOR TEAMS
Per the Governor’s most recent Proclamation, this league will resume in January with safety precautions in place. This 6-week league will run from January 7th- February 11th on Thursday nights from 6-10pm at River’sEDGE. The cost is $20 per team of 2 players. Contact Lucas @ 319-332-1525 to register your team. Concessions and Beer will be sold. Masks are required, wash hands often, maintain 6ft of social distance, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. Thank you.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
Per the Governor’s most recent Proclamation, this class resumed on December 14th at the Falcon Civic Center. Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6ft of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR 4 & 5-YR-OLDS INDOOR SOCCER @ THE FCC
This indoor soccer program is open to 4 & 5-year old boys and girls and includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of learning activities. This program will meet on 3 consecutive Tuesdays- January 12, 19th & 26thfrom 5:15-6pm at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Registration will be accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until Tuesday, 1/12 or until the max limit of 20 participants is reached, whichever comes first. The cost is $24 per child, register at the Falcon Civic Center. If you are a high school student who is looking for Silver Cord Hours or are just interested in helping, please contact Angie @ 319-334-6711.
KICKBALL FOR 1st & 2nd GRADERS- COMING IN FEBRUARY
Kickball is a game having rules similar to baseball but played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play, watch this... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU
Cost is $20- Space is limited- Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the 1st day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Max Limit 20 participants. This program for 1st & 2nd graders meets on Tuesdays- 2/2, 2/9, 2/16, 2/23 at 4:15-5pm at the Falcon Civic Center.
2021 IPRD ACTIVITY GUIDE
In cooperation with Carly Wayne at C23 Graphic Design (she does great work), the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide has a new look and is available online and in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center!! Books will go home with elementary kids in school once they return from Christmas Break.