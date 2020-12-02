Per Independence City Council action on November 23, 2020
Patronpolicies
Masks are required at all city-owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a facemask will be provided one by staff at the building. The individual must put on the facemask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city-provided facemasks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise.
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a facemask or face shield, the individual should contact the city manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a facemask or face shield will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any city facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Indoor gatherings of more than 15 people prohibited.
- Outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people prohibited.
- All sporting or recreation, except for high school, college, and professional sports, are prohibited unless organizers and all participants comply with the following requirements: 1. Social distancing required, must maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a basketball game, are prohibited. 2. Spectators are limited to 2 per athlete and must maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times. 3. Masks required – although athletes are not required to wear a mask while participating in a gathering, all other participants over the age of 2 shall wear a mask at all times.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often. Hand sanitizer will be available for public use.
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a mask.
Thank you – and please stay safe.
Lettersto Santa
We will place a special mailbox at the Falcon Civic Center for children of all ages to drop their letters to Santa in for delivery to the North Pole. All letters need to have a legible return address on them so Santa can send a letter back to the child. The mailbox will be at the Falcon Civic Center December 1 – 16. Children may mail letters to: Santa Claus, c/o Falcon Civic Center @ 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644.
1st/2nd Grade Basketball Clinic Postponed
Per the governor’s proclamation, the basketball clinic for 1st and 2nd graders offered through IRPD and taught by Cassie Hartsell has been postponed through December 10. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer makeup classes at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined. If your 1st or 2nd grade child was registered in this program and you have not stopped by the Falcon Civic Center and picked up your child’s basketball for participating in this program, please do so at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
3rd/4th Grade Basketball League Postponed
Per the governor’s proclamation, the 3rd and 4th grade boys’ basketball league offered through IRPD has been postponed through December 10. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer basketball at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined.
Rocfit Class Postponed
Per the governor’s proclamation, the Rocfit class has been postponed through December 10. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.
Bags League Postponed
Per the governor’s proclamation, the Thursday night bags league has been postponed through December 10. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer this program at a later date.
Cross-Training Classes Postponed
Per the governor’s proclamation, the morning cross-training combo class at Falcon Civic Center has been postponed through December 10. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.
Tae Kwon Do Postponed
Because of the high rate of COVID-19 in Buchanan and Blackhawk counties we are cancelling Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do, open to all ages, through December 10. I will reevaluate to see if it’s a safe to resume classes. Please stay safe and contact me if you have any questions. Sincerely, Master Main
“Just for Kids” Holiday Store Cancelled
After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for our staff, volunteers, crafters, the children, and their families, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 23rd Annual “Just for Kids” Holiday Store that was scheduled for Saturday, December 12, at the Falcon Civic Center. Following increased concerns about COVID-19 as well as flu season, we felt this was the best course of action during this unprecedented time. We are disappointed that we are unable to hold this very special event, but we feel this is the right decision at this time. Thanks to the community for their interest and loyalty to this very special event.
Travel Baseball, Softball Tryout Results
River’sEDGE 2021 travel baseball and softball tryout results have been posted on the front window of River’sEDGE. Thank you for your patience as teams were put together!
IRPD Facilities Information
- Falcon Civic Center Hours (December): Monday – Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m. Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 year/family/$175, adult/$130; student/$100; senior/$100; 6 months/family/$100, adult/$80, student/$65, senior/$65; 3 onths/family/$65, adult/$50, student/$40, senior/$40.
- River’sEDGE staffed hours (December): Monday – Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m., Friday, 3:30to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity. REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission.
- Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information or to get answers to your questions.
- Things continue to change during this unprecedented time, and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Please stay safe.
