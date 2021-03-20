Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving our facilities. Participants may remove their mask while participating in a class. Remember to maintain six feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.
IRPD Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center
March hours: Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- One year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- Six months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- Three months – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE
- Staffed Hours (March): Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- 24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
- Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525.
- Reminder for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission.
- 24-hour members – remember to shut off the lights when exiting the building!
- All River’sEDGE team fees are due in FULL, or arrangements MUST be made with River’sEDGE by April 1.
- Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606, or River’sEDGE.
Employment Opportunities with Parks & Recreation
We are currently accepting applications for summer employment opportunities with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department. We are hiring for the following positions:
- Pool manager
- Certified lifeguards
- Aquatic center admissions desk
- Concessions attendants at the complex and aquatic center
- Front desk receptionists at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE
- Parks and facilities landscape maintenance
- Baseball/softball umpires and tournament umpires
- Oakwood Cemetery and RV park maintenance
- Fitness instructors
The City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer (M/F/Disability/Veteran).
Applications are available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.org. If you have questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob at bobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-paid Silver Cord opportunities. Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Lifeguard Certification Classes
Join the Independence Aquatic Center team. We hire all certified lifeguards. Classes are posted on the Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page.
A list of lifeguard certification Classes offered across Iowa by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check the Black Hawk YMCA website at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids, too. Go to https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM for details. Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications).
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season.
Summer Ball League Registrations
Informational fliers about 2021 IPRD summer ball leagues are available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and electronically on Facebook. Fliers went to the schools, too. Details are available in the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook, in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and letters were sent out to local businesses. All registrations and payments are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
Leagues include:
- T-ball – must be four years old by April 15, 2021, or entering kindergarten in 2021-22
- Coach-pitch – currently in kindergarten or 1st grade
- Minors – currently in grade 2 or 3
- Majors – currently in grades 4, 5, or t
River’sEDGE Team Winter Practices
Mondays: 12U Softball Beatty, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
Tuesdays: 11U Baseball Preuss, 5 to 6 p.m.; 13U Baseball, 6:15 to 8 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10U Baseball Stephenson, 5 to 6 p.m.; 9U Baseball Kegler, 6 to 7 p.m.; 12U Baseball Wilson, 7 to 8 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: 12U Baseball Beatty, 6 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10U Baseball Brunner, 6 to 7 p.m.; 9U Baseball Loughren, 7 to 8 p.m.
As baseball and softball season gets closer, additional practice times may be added. We will post on Facebook and coaches will contact players directly when changes are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own. Just call.
Cross Training Combo Classes in the Mornings at FCC
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Yoga With Janet
We are offering an eight-week yoga class on Monday and Wednesday evenings from May 3 to June 24 at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday classes will be focused on power and energizing, while Wednesdays will be more focused on flexibility and de-stressing. This class will run from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own if you like. The cost is $45 for all eight weeks, or $5 per drop-in if the max limit of eight participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
TaeKwon-Do at River’sEDGE
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
Rocfit Classes at River’sEDGE
The regular six-week session runs from March 22 to April 29 on Mondays through Thursdays from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend four times per week or $75 if you plan to attend two times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment handled by the instructor.
Swimming Registration Begins April 1 at FCC