EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES WITH THE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving our facilities. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or someone in your household is sick.
We are currently accepting applications for summer employment opportunities with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department! We are hiring for the following positions:
- Pool manager
- Certified lifeguards
- Aquatic center admissions desk
- Concessions attendants at the complex and aquatic center
- Front desk receptionists at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE
- Parks and facilities landscape maintenance
- Baseball/softball umpires and tournament umpires
- Oakwood Cemetery and RV park maintenance
- Fitness instructors
City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. M/F/Disability/Veteran
Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.org. Questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob at bobiprd@indytel.com
Non-paid Silver Cord opportunities – call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
Please share with those who may be interested. Thank you!
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
Join the Independence Aquatic Center team. We hire all certified lifeguards. Classes are posted on the Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids. Follow the link https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM. Classes are also being offered at UNI. Visit www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications.
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 season.
NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR 2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
Informational Fliers about 2021 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues (including T-Ball (must be 4 years old by April 15, 2021, or entering kindergarten in 2021-22), Coach-Pitch (current 2020-21 kindergartener or 1st grader), Minors (current 2020-21 2nd or 3rd grader), and Majors (current 2020-21 4th, 5th, or 6th grader) are available at the Falcon Civic Center and on Facebook. We also sent fliers to the schools, and the information is available in the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook, in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and letters were sent out to local businesses last week. All registration and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
RIVER’SEDGE TEAM WEEKLY WINTER PRACTICES
Mondays: 12U Softball Beatty, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 11U Baseball Preuss, 5 to 6 p.m.; 13U Baseball, 6:15 to 8 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10U Baseball Stephenson, 5 to 6 p.m.; 9U Baseball Kegler, 6 to 7 p.m.; 12U Baseball Wilson, 7 to 8 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: 12U Baseball Beatty, 6 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: 10U Baseball Brunner, 6 to 7 p.m.; 9U Baseball Loughren, 7 to 8 p.m.
As baseball and softball season get closer, additional practice times may be added. We will post on Facebook, and coaches will contact players directly when changes are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own.
WIFFLEBALL for AGES 4 TO 6 – CLASS IS FULL
This class will meet on March 18 from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. The gym will be closed to public use from 5 to 6 p.m. on that date and will reopen after 6 p.m.
DODGEBALL FOR GRADES 2 – 4 AT RIVER’SEDGE
This program will meet on March 16 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS AT FCC
This class meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
YOGA WITH JANET
We are offering an eight-week yoga Class on Monday and Wednesday evenings from early May to late June at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday class will be focused on power and energizing while Wednesday will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress. This class will run from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available but please feel free to bring your own if you like. This class will run from May 3 to June 24 at the Falcon Civic Center, and the cost is $45 for all eight weeks or $5 per drop-in if the max limit of eight participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO AT RIVER’SEDGE
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do is on Mondays from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared toward a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. This is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information; please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
ROCFIT CLASSES AT RIVER’SEDGE
The regular six-week session will begin with a free trial class on Wednesday, March 17. The six weeks of classes will run March 22 to April 29 on Mondays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend four times per week or $75 if you plan to attend two times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment handled by the instructor.
SWIMMING REGISTRATION BEGINS THURSDAY, APRIL 1, AT FCC
Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center March Hours:
- Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- One year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- Six months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- Three months – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours in March:
- Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage, 319-332-1525. If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members should remember to shut off lights when leaving the building.
All River’sEdge team fees are due in full. Arrangements MUST be made with River’sEDGE by April 1.
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information or to answer questions.