We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.

  • Indoor gatherings of more than 15 people prohibited.

  • Outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people prohibited.

  • All sporting or recreation, except for high school, college, and professional sports, are prohibited unless organizers and all participants comply with the following requirements: 1. Social distancing required must maintain 6ft of social distance at all times. Activities where closer contact is required or reasonably unavoidable, such as a basketball game, are prohibited. 2. Spectators are limited to 2 per athlete and must maintain 6ft of social distance at all times. 3. Masks required: Although athletes are not required to wear a mask while participating in a gathering, all other participants over the age of 2 shall wear a mask at all times.

    • AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...

    • If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.

  • Wash your hands often & Hand sanitizer will be available for public use

  • Maintain 6ft of social distance and wear a mask if you are unable to maintain social distance (less than 6ft of distance for longer than 15 minutes)

    • Thank You & Please Stay Safe.

    POSTPONED--1st-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic offered thru IPRD & taught by Cassie Hartsell

    Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer make-up classes at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined. If your 1st-2nd grade child was registered in this program and you have not stopped by the Falcon Civic Center and picked up your child’s basketball for participating in this program, please do so at your earliest convenience. Thank you.

    POSTPONED — 3rd & 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD…Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer basketball at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined.

    POSTPONED — ROCFIT CLASSES ARE BACK AT RIVER’SEDGE

    Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this class has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.

