We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Indoor gatherings of more than 15 people prohibited.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
Thank You & Please Stay Safe.
POSTPONED--1st-2nd Grade Basketball Clinic offered thru IPRD & taught by Cassie Hartsell
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer make-up classes at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined. If your 1st-2nd grade child was registered in this program and you have not stopped by the Falcon Civic Center and picked up your child’s basketball for participating in this program, please do so at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
POSTPONED — 3rd & 4th GRADE BOYS BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD…Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this program has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer. Our goal is to offer basketball at a later date. We will post updated information on Facebook as it is determined.
POSTPONED — ROCFIT CLASSES ARE BACK AT RIVER’SEDGE
Per the Governor’s Proclamation, this class has been postponed thru December 10th. We will re-evaluate as that date gets closer.