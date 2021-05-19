SWIMMING REGISTRATION GOING ON NOW @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER!!!!
Hurry Space is VERY Limited!! Includes: School Age Group Swim Lessons & Pool Season Passes (At this point, all of our Infant & Toddler Group Lessons and Pre-School Group Lessons for 4 & 5 year old’s are full) The contact list of lifeguards interested in teaching private swim lessons will be available on May 29th at the Independence Aquatic Center.
Information fliers about swim lessons were sent home with the kids in school, posted on Facebook, and available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center. Information about the Independence Stingrays Swim Team can be found on the Independence Stingrays Facebook page or by calling 319-334-6711… We are now accepting registrations from Independence Stingrays Swim Team @ the Falcon Civic Center. Fee is $100 payable to the IPRD and $31.20 payable online- link on the Swim Team Facebook Page. Please feel free to contact IPRD @ 319-334-6711, we would be happy to answer any questions you may have!!
WE ARE HIRING!!! EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES AT IPRD… START IMMEDIATELY!!!!
- We are accepting applications for immediate employment opportunities with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department!!! We are hiring NOW for the following positions: Baseball/ Softball Umpires and Tournament Umpires Concessions Attendants at the Complex and Aquatic Center Certified Lifeguards Aquatic Center Admissions Desk Front Desk Receptionists at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE Parks & Facilities Landscape Maintenance
City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. M/F/Disability/Veteran
Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Ave. NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.com Questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob @ bobiprd@indytel.com
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities… Call Angie or Bob @ 319-334-6711
2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
All teams have been divided, sponsors added, volunteer coaches assigned, shirts ordered, and caps/visors have been ordered and received. We apologize in advance, if you have not been contacted by your child’s coach, please call the Independence Parks & Recreation Department @ 319-334-6711 right away and we will pass the coach’s contact information on to you so you may contact your child’s coach directly. On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to THANK all the Coaches who have given so generously of their time and efforts to volunteer to coach the kids in these leagues as well as all the local businesses who have sponsored one or more teams this season. We greatly appreciate all the support we receive from this community year after year!!
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR PRACTICES ~ CALL 319-332-1525
Baseball & Softball seasons are underway… Coaches need to schedule cages by calling 319-332-1525. Coaches will contact players directly about practices. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas @ 319-332-1525… cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just give us a call.
RV CAMPGROUND OPEN FOR THE SEASON
To reserve a site, please call our RV Campground Hosts @ 319-440-0472. We are happy to answer any questions you may have and look forward to having you stay with us!!
Indee Bark Park… Let’s Go Play!! Your Dog
Nice Weather… Can we go to the Bark Park? I got some friends I want to run with. Sincerely, Your Dog
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center/ Yearly Permit only $25 (copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time/ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center
YOGA WITH JANET
We are currently offering an 8-week YOGA Class on Monday & Wednesday evenings from May 3rd- June 23rd at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday classes will be focused on power and energizing while Wednesday will be more focused on flexibility & de-stress. This class will run 5:30-6:10pm in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available but please feel free to bring your own if you like. This class will meet at the Falcon Civic Center and the cost is $45 for all 8-weeks or $5 drop-in if the max limit of 8 participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
2nd SESSION of “HIITING” IT ALL~ with ANGELA MENDENHALL
This 4-week class meets on Mondays & Wednesdays at River’sEDGE and is taught by our new fitness instructor: Angi Mendenhall. This combination class will include a mix of cardio, kickboxing, weights, and core work all together. Classes will meet on Mondays from 6:30-7:30pm & Wednesdays from 6-7pm at River’sEDGE and the 4-week session will run May 10th- June 2nd. The cost is $4 drop-in each time you come. Register and pay at the front desk at River’sEDGE. Remember to check with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
ROCFIT CLASSES @ River’sEDGE
This 6-week Session will run May 10th- June 17th on Mondays-Thursdays from 5-6am at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer 2-options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4-times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your 1st class with the Instructor Tiffany. If you have questions, please feel free to call Instructor, Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and Payment is handled with the instructor.
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO @ River’sEDGE
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do Mondays & Thursdays @ 4:45-5:15pm for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information; contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
PARKS SHELTER RENTALS
Most of the open-air shelters located in the parks throughout Independence are available on a first come, first serve basis. Typically, if you hang a sign stating your name and the date and time you are using the shelter, the public is generally respectful. If you would like to rent the band shell located in Riverwalk Parks, please call Bob @ 319-334-6711.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center MAY HOURS:
Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sunday Closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (May):
Monday- Friday 3:30-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm/ 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non- member and come with a member with 24 -hour access during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone, who does YOU need to pay $1 admission
- 24HR Members- Remember to shut off lights when exiting the building!!!
Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity
Per Independence City Council action on November 23rd, 2020 and in effect until further notice:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.