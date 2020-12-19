Per Independence City Council action on November 23, 2020:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’EDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise.
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Indoor gatherings of more than 15 people prohibited – youth sports events excluded
- Youth sports events: Spectators limited to 2 per athlete, everyone must wear a mask except those participating in the physical activity. Must maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
- Outdoor gatherings of more than 30 people prohibited.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities:
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often and hand sanitizer will be available for public use
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a mask
Thank you, and please stay safe.
Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center Hours (December): Monday – Thursday 5 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday 5 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday 12 – 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
1 Year
- Family $175
- Adult $130
- Student $100
- Senior $100
6 Months
- Family $100
- Adult $80
- Student $65
- Senior $65
3 Months
- Family $65
- Adult $50
- Student $40
- Senior $40
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (December): Monday – Thursday 3:30 – 9 p.m., Friday 3:30 – 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership. Call ahead to reserve a cage 319-332-1525. Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission.
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 and River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information or answers to your questions.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 webpage. Please stay safe. Updates will continue via the City’s social media outlets and website (http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus).
LETTERS TO SANTA
Thank you to all of the kids who took the time to write letters to Santa this year!! They have all been delivered to the North Pole. If you have not received a response from Santa, they should be arriving soon. As of December 17, the mailbox will be put away for the season. Thanks again!
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWONDO AT RIVER’SEDGE RETURNS WITH SAFETY PRECAUTIONS IN PLACE
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo resumed regular classes on Monday, December 14, and will continue on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning and self-defense, and gives each individual a great opportunity to gain self-discipline and self-esteem. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in fee will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
1ST-2ND GRADE BASKETBALL CLINIC RETURNS
In accordance with the governor’s most recent proclamation, IPRD is able to offer the final two sessions of this program to the kids, taught by Cassie Hartsell. We have called each participant about starting again and posted reminders on the IPRD Facebook Page. This program will met on Tuesday, December 15, and will meet on Tuesday, December 22, with 1st graders from 5:30 to 6:25 p.m. at Falcon Civic Center Gym. Optional open gym for 1st and 2nd graders from 6:15 to 6:45 p.m., and 2nd graders from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at Falcon Civic Center Gym. Each participant is allowed to have 2 spectators, everyone must wear a mask (participants may remove the mask while participating in the physical activity), maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
If your 1st or 2ndgrade child was registered in this program and you have not stopped by the Falcon Civic Center and picked up your child’s basketball for participating in this program, please do so at your earliest convenience. Thank you.
3rd/4th GRADE BOYS’ BASKETBALL LEAGUE OFFERED THRU IPRD
Per the governor’s most recent proclamation, we are permitted to offer this program to the boys once again. We have contacted coaches, practices can begin immediately, and revised schedules are complete. The coaches will be in contact with their players, and we have posted information on Facebook. Games will be played on the 5 consecutive Saturdays in January at the Falcon Civic Center. Each participant is allowed to have 2 spectators, everyone must wear a mask (participants may remove the mask while participating in the physical activity), maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. If you have any questions about this program, please feel free to call 319-334-6711.
ROCFIT CLASSES ARE BACK AT RIVER’SEDGE/FULL FOR THIS 6-WEEK SESSION
Per the governor’s most recent proclamation, this class may resume with safety precautions in place…everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility.
Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Class will run Monday – Thursday, 5 to 6 a.m., for 6 weeks. Information about the next session will be posted on Facebook once it becomes available. Tiffany Mangrich Thoma is the instructor for this class. She may be reached at 319-404-5453.
THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE: LOOKING FOR TEAMS
Per the governor’s most recent proclamation, this league will resume in January with safety precautions in place. This 6-week league will run January 7 – February 11 on Thursday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. at River’sEDGE. The cost is $20 per team of 2 players. Contact Lucas at 319-332-1525 to register your team. Concessions and beer will be sold. Masks are required, wash hands often, maintain 6 feet of social distance, and please stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick. Thank you.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS AT FCC
Per the governor’s most recent proclamation, this class resumed on December 14 at the Falcon Civic Center. Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
ACCEPTING REGISTRATIONS FOR 4- AND 5-YEAR-OLD INDOOR SOCCER AT FCC
This indoor soccer program is open to boys and girls, ages 4 and 5, and includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of learning activities. This program will meet on 3 consecutive Tuesdays, January 12, 19, and 26 from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Registration will be accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until Tuesday, January 12, or until the max limit of 20 participants is reached, whichever comes first. The cost is $24 per child. Register at the Falcon Civic Center. If you are a high school student who is looking for Silver Cord hours or are just interested in helping, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
KICKBALL FOR 1ST AND 2ND GRADERS COMING IN FEBRUARY
Kickball is a game having rules similar to baseball, but played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched, and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play, watch this...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU.
Cost is $20. Space is limited. Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the first day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Max limit 20 participants. This program for 1st and 2nd graders. Meets on Tuesdays, February 2, 9, 16, and 23, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center.
2021 IPRD ACTIVITY GUIDE
In cooperation with Carley Wayne at C23 Graphic Design (she does great work), the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide has a new look and is currently at the printers. It will be available online and in hard copy to the public by the first of the year!