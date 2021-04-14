EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES WITH PARKS & RECREATION
We are accepting applications for summer employment opportunities to begin this spring/ summer with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department! We are hiring NOW for the following positions:
Pool manager
Certified lifeguards
Aquatic center admissions desk
Concessions attendants at the complex and aquatic center
Front desk receptionists at Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE
Parks and facilities landscape maintenance
Baseball/softball umpires and tournament umpires
Oakwood Cemetery & RV park maintenance
The City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence) or atwww.independenceia.com.If you need more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob atbobiprd@indytel.com.
Non-paid Silver Cord opportunities available. Call Angie or Bob at 319-334-6711.
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids (https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM). Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications). Jill Duckett will be teaching a lifeguard certification class and a WSI class at the Independence Aquatic Center in mid-May, prior to the aquatic center opening for the season. If interested, details are available by calling Angie @ 319-334-6711.
Please feel free to call Angie @ 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season.
2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
Deadline is April 15.
Informational fliers are available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center and are posted on Facebook. We also sent fliers to the schools, and the information is available in the 2021 IPRD Activity Guide. Information about sponsoring teams is also available on Facebook, in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center, and letters were sent out to local businesses. All registrations and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
RIVER’SEDGE TEAM WINTER PRACTICES
Warmer weather brings additional practices outside.
Mondays: 5:15 to 6:30 p.m., 12U Softball Beatty; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins; 7:30 p.m., Indee Baseball
Tuesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 11U Baseball Preuss; 6:15 to 8 p.m., 13U Baseball
Wednesdays: 5 to 6 p.m., 10U Baseball Stephenson; 6 to 7 p.m., 9U Baseball Kegler; 7 to 8 p.m., 12U Baseball Wilson; 8 p.m., Indee Baseball
Thursdays: 6 to 7 p.m., 12U Baseball Beatty
Fridays: 6 to 7 p.m., 10U Baseball Brunner; 7 to 8 p.m., 9U Baseball Loughren
As baseball and softball season get closer and the weather warms up, additional practice times will be added. Coaches will contact players directly when changes and additions are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just give us a call.
SWIMMING REGISTRATION UNDERWAY AT FALCON CIVIC CENTER
Space is limited!
Includes group swim lessons and pool season passes. Information about swim lessons was sent home with the kids in school, posted on Facebook, and available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center. Feel free to contact IPRD at 319-334-6711,. We would be happy to answer any questions you may have.
“HIITING” IT ALL – A NEW FITNESS CLASS
This four-week class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays at River’sEDGE, and is taught by our new fitness instructor, Angi Mendenhall. This combination class will include a mix of cardio, kickboxing, weights, and core work all together. Classes will meet on Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at River’sEDGE. The sessions run from April 12 to May 5. The cost is $32 for the entire session. If you are unable to commit to the entire session, you may pay a $4 drop-in fee each time you come. Register and pay at the front desk at River’sEDGE. Remember to check with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity, and six feet of social distance is required.
YOGA WITH JANET
We are offering an eight-week yoga class on Monday and Wednesday evenings from May 3 to June 24 at the Falcon Civic Center. The Monday class will be focused on power and energizing, while Wednesday will be more focused on flexibility and de-stress. This class will run from 5:30 to 6:10 p.m. in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available, but please feel free to bring your own if you like. The cost is $45 for all eight weeks or a $5 drop-in fee if the max limit of eight participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity, and six feet of social distance is required.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES
This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity, and six feet of social distance is required.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do is on Mondays and Thursdays from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for a shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6. If you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary-age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do regular classes meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim arrives at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information, contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity, and six feet of social distance is required.
ROCFIT CLASSES
This six-week session ends April 29. Classes are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend four times per week, or $75 if you plan to attend two times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, the instructor. If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment are handled by the instructor.
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class.
RV CAMPGROUND OPEN
Call Bob at 319-334-6711 to reserve a spot for the upcoming season, or call our hosts at 319-440-0472.
INDEE BARK PARK
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center. A yearly permit is only $25 (copy of vaccination records), or day passes are only $3 per dog per time. Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center.
FACILITIES INFORMATION
Falcon Civic Center Hours
Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- 6 months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior; $65
- 3 months – family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours
Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access during staffed hours, then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, YOU need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members – remember to shut off the lights when exiting the building!
All River’sEDGE team fees are due in FULL, or arrangements MUST be made. If you have a question about what you still owe (if anything), please contact Lucas at 319-332-1525.
Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.
Per Independence City Council action on November 23rd, 2020 and in effect until further notice:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.