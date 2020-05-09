INDEPENDENCE – In response to updated recommendations from the CDC, the governor’s recent announcement, and an abundance of caution, the City of Independence makes the following announcements as of May 1, 2020:
The Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE are open to public use at 50 percent of maximum capacity and with social distancing precautions and handwashing stations in place. Rentals must be 10 people or fewer, and social distancing must be maintained
Falcon Civic Center
Hours:
- Monday-Friday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday, 12-4 p.m.
Please Note: The Falcon Civic Center Weight Room will be CLOSED 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, for disinfecting and sanitizing.
Falcon Civic Center will be extending current memberships two months; for example, if your membership was going to expire in May, it will now expire in July. For any new members, we have the lowest rates in Buchanan County:
- One year: Family $175, adult $130, student $100, senior $100
- Six months: Family $100, adult $80, student $65, senior $65
- Three months: Family $65, adult $50, student $40, senior $40
These memberships include weight room, gym, sauna, racquetball, locker room, and game room.
To help insure continued safety for our patrons as well as our staff, and following social distancing guidelines, we will limit numbers with social distance:
- Weight room: 10 max at a time (no towels will be handed out, you may bring your own)
- Gym: 10 max at a time (no games, shooting only)
- Racquetball: Two max at a time
- Sauna: One max at a time
- Game room: Two max at a time
- Front desk registration: Two max at a time
Please feel free to call ahead (319-334-6711) if you would like to check numbers using the facility before you make the trip in.
River’sEDGE
Hours:
- Monday-Friday, 12-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Key fobs for members with 24-hour access have been reactivated.
At this time, no drop-ins are accepted during staffed hours. Call ahead to make a reservation at 319-332-1525. Three people max to a cage. Must maintain social distance and use your own equipment (we will supply balls only).
Swimming
We will NOT accept any swimming registrations until at least May 18. We will follow the governor’s recommendations concerning the pool season. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
Summer Ball Leagues
We are currently accepting registrations for IPRD summer ball leagues and we ENCOURAGE you to register your child NOW if he/she would like to play. If the season runs, we need to be prepared and that takes time. It takes very little time at all to cancel the season if we need to. We will follow the governor’s recommendations as they are presented and will give FULL refunds if the season does not happen. You may register at the Falcon Civic Center, or we still have forms in the front vestibule at River’sEDGE. You may drop the form with payment in the drop slot at River’sEDGE or mail to Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, IA 50644 (make checks payable to Independence Parks & Recreation).
Team Sponsors
We are still in NEED of team sponsors for the IPRD little league teams. Forms are available in the front vestibule at River’sEDGE and also at the Falcon Civic Center.
Classes and Groups
All classes and groups must remain at 10 people or less. We will post on Facebook when fitness classes and programs will begin again. At this time, TKD is still cancelled. Aerobics may begin soon.
Open at This Time
Open at this time while following the six-foot social distance guidelines:
- Walking trails
- Complex (no groups of 10 or more people)
- All park green spaces (10 people or fewer)
- Basketball courts (must maintain six-foot social distance, no pickup games, just shooting)
- Bark Park (10 people or fewer)
- Triangle Park Pond (fishing, no groups of 10 or more)
- Long-term camping (must be living there, no weekend campers, no groups of 10 or more
- Boat access
Still Closed
- Skate Park
- Playgrounds and swings in city parks
- Short-term recreational camping
- No portable restrooms (UFN)
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606 or River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525 for more information or for answers to your questions. Things continue to change, and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets and website (http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus).
7th Grade Girls Softball
Due to COVID-19 and the fact that 7th grade softball runs in conjunction with the school, we will wait and make a decision on this league when the governor makes her recommendation on school summer sports on June 1. Girls currently in 7th grade (2019-2020 school year) are eligible to play travel softball in the WaMaC Conference. Games are played through June and typically on weekday mornings with home games played at the Independence Baseball/Softball Complex. Cost is $100 per girl. Registration is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
Main’s Peak Performance Tae Kwon Do
Classes are currently canceled due to COVID-19. Information about when classes will be offered again will be posted when it has been determined. Please feel free to contact Master Tim at 319-361-3190 or visit his Facebook page or call River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525. Open to all ages.
RV Park Campground
On May 6, the governor issued a proclamation stating that, effective at 5 a.m. on May 8, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on May 15, 2020:
- Campgrounds: Any public or private campground may reopen, provided that the campground implements reasonable measures under the circumstances of each campground to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices, and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
To reserve space, call the campground hosts, Ray or Kathie at 319-440-0472.