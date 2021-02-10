THURSDAY NIGHT BAGS LEAGUE
The current Thursday night bags league concludes February 11. The next River’sEDGE BREWS & BAGS League begins on February 25 and ends April 1 starting at 6 p.m. This session will have a competitive league and a rec league. State the league you would like to play in when you register. Cost is $20 per team of two. Register your team by calling Lucas at 319-332-1525.
OPENINGS AVAILABLE IN THURSDAY KICKBALL FOR GRADES 1-2
Kickball is a game having rules similar to baseball, but played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched, and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU.
Cost is $20. Space is limited. Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the first day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Max limit is 20 participants. Meets February 11, 18, and 25 from 4:15 to 5 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center. The dates were changed from the original posts and will now meet on Thursdays instead of Tuesdays.
RIVER’SEDGE TEAM WINTER PRACTICES
Mondays: 12U Softball Beatty, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; 10U Softball Stelter Jenkins, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 11U Baseball Preuss, 5 to 6 p.m.; 13U Baseball, 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10U Baseball Stephenson, 5 to 6 p.m.; 9U Baseball Kegler, 6 to 7 p.m.; 12U Baseball Wilson, 7 to 8 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: 12U Baseball Beatty, 6 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: Indee Softball, 5 p.m.; Indee Baseball, 6:30 p.m.
As baseball and softball season gets closer, additional practice times may be added. We will post on Facebook and coaches will contact players directly when changes are made. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just call. REMINDER: Memberships are due; if you have not paid your membership fee, please do so ASAP!
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASSES
CLASSES ARE ALSO POSTED ON INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE…
A list of Lifeguard Certification Classes offered across Iowa by the Iowa Parks & Recreation Association Members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm or check Black Hawk YMCA at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids. Go to https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM. Classes are also being offered at UNI (www.recreation.uni.edu/certifications).
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season.
DODGEBALL FOR GRADES 2-4 AT RIVER’SEDGE
This is NOT an instructional program, it is an opportunity for boys and girls in grades 2-4 to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to this program. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register and pay at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays: March 2, 9, and 16 from 4:30 to 5 p.m.
WIFFLEBALL FOR AGES 4-6 – CLASS IS FULL
This coed program for ages 4-6 is designed specifically for children to have fun while learning and playing the game of wiffleball (T-ball played indoors with a wiffleball (plastic) and plastic bat. This class will meet on Thursdays, March 4, 11, and 18, from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. The class limit has been met; we are no longer accepting registrations for this program. If you would like to be added to a waiting list, please call 319-334-6711. Volunteer helpers are needed. Call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great opportunity for silver cord hours.
FITNESS INSTRUCTORS NEEDED FOR A VARIETY OF CLASSES
We are looking for instructors interested and available to teach a variety of fitness classes including but not limited to: Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, circuit training, interval training, Zumba, walking for all ages, etc., at different times during the day or evening at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE. If you are interested or would like to discuss possibilities, please feel free to contact Bob or Angie at 319-334-6711. We look forward to meeting you!
NOW ACCEPTING REGISTRATION FOR 2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
Informational fliers about 2021 IPRD Summer Ball Leagues (including T-Ball, Coach-Pitch, Minors, and Majors) are available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center. All registration and payment are accepted at the Falcon Civic Center.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS AT FCC
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or someone in your household is sick. This class meets on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO OFFERED AT River’sEDGE
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do is from 4:45 to 5:15 p.m. for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared toward a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6; if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD class. This is a prep program and created specifically for preschool and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques include strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
ROCFIT CLASSES: NEW SESSION AT River’sEDGE – CLASS IS FULL
The new six-week session is full. Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. The regular 6-week session began on Monday, February 1, and continues through March 11 with classes running Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. An event will be posted on FACEBOOK as well. We are offering two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4 times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment are handled with the instructor.
Per Independence City Council action on November 23, 2020, and in effect until further notice:
PATRON POLICIES
Masks are required at all city owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please See: Governor Reynold’s most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E https://governor.iowa.gov/.../Public%20Health....
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the City Manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell, are prohibited from entering any City facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Gatherings allowed. Must maintain 6 feet of distance.
- Youth sports events – Spectators are now unlimited, however everyone must wear a mask except those participating in the physical activity. Must maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you or if someone in your household is sick.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the City’s COVID-19 web page. Please stay safe. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets and website (http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus).
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often. Hand sanitizer will be available for public use
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a mask
INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT FACILITIES INFORMATION
Falcon Civic Center February HOURS:
- Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center:
- 1 YEAR: Family, $175; Adult, $130; Student, $100; Senior, $100
- 6 MONTH: Family, $100; Adult, $80; Student, $65; Senior, $65
- 3 MONTH: Family, $65; Adult, $50; Student, $40; Senior, $40
River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (February):
- Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p m ,; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
Call ahead to reserve a cage at 319-332-1525. Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity
If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does you need to pay $1 admission
24-hour members – remember to shut off lights when exiting the building! All members – renewal letters have been mailed out. If your membership has expired and you would like to renew, do so NOW because team practices begin this week.
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606, or River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525, for more information.