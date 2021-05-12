LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION CLASS OFFERED AT THE INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER IN MAY ~
WE HIRE ALL CERTIFIED LIFEGUARDS!! CLASSES WILL BE POSTED ON THE INDEPENDENCE PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT FACEBOOK PAGE… Jill Duckett is teaching a Lifeguard Certification Class and a WSI class at the Independence Aquatic Center in mid-May, prior to the Aquatic Center opening for the season. AN INDEPENDENCE AQUATIC CENTER LIFEGUARD HIRING MEETING will be held on Thursday, May 13 @ 7:30am at the Independence Jr/Sr High School Gym (Must be 15 years of age). If you have turned in an application, are a returning lifeguard, are a certified lifeguard, thought about becoming a lifeguard (we will work around extra-curricular activities schedules) or would just like to get some details then come see us on Thursday Morning!! We will have paperwork for you to fill out as well as information on all the $$$ you could make!!! If you have questions, please feel free to call Angie or Bob @ 319-334-6711.
We are accepting applications for immediate employment opportunities with the Independence Parks & Recreation Department!!! We are hiring NOW for the following positions: Front Desk Receptionists at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE Parks & Facilities Landscape Maintenance Baseball/ Softball Umpires and Tournament Umpires Oakwood Cemetery & RV Park Maintenance Concessions Attendants at the Complex and Aquatic Center Pool Management Staff Certified Lifeguards Aquatic Center Admissions Desk
City of Independence is an equal opportunity employer. M/F/Disability/Veteran
Applications available at the Falcon Civic Center (1305 5th Ave. NE, Independence) or at www.independenceia.com Questions or for more information, call 319-334-6711 or email Bob @ bobiprd@indytel.com
Non-Paid Silver Cord Opportunities… Call Angie or Bob @ 319-334-6711
2021 IPRD SUMMER BALL LEAGUES
All teams have been divided, sponsors added, volunteer coaches assigned, and shirts, caps/visors have been ordered. If you have not been contacted by your child’s coach, please call the Independence Parks & Recreation Department @ 319-334-6711 and we will pass the coach’s contact information on to you. On behalf of the Independence Parks & Recreation Department, we would like to take this opportunity to THANK all of the Coaches who have given so generously of their time and efforts to volunteer to coach the kids in these leagues as well as all of the local businesses who have sponsored one or more teams this season. We greatly appreciate all of the support we receive from this community year after year. Thank you once again!!
We are still accepting registrations for 7th Grade Softball at the Falcon Civic Center. The cost is $100 per girl. If you have a girl interested, please register & pay at the Falcon Civic Center ASAP. Thank you.
RIVER’SEDGE AVAILBALE FOR PRACTICES ~ CALL 319-332-1525
Baseball & Softball seasons are underway… Coaches need to schedule cages by calling 319-332-1525. Coaches will contact players directly about practices. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas @ 319-332-1525… cages are still available to rent for you to work out on your own, just give us a call.
RV CAMPGROUND OFFICIALLY OPEN
To reserve a site, please call our RV Campground Hosts @ 319-440-0472. We are happy to answer any questions you may have and look forward to having you stay with us!!
Located just west of the Falcon Civic Center/ Yearly Permit only $25 (copy of vaccination records) or Day Passes only $3 per dog per time/ Purchase at the Falcon Civic Center
SWIMMING REGISTRATION GOING ON NOW @ THE FALCON CIVIC CENTER!!!!
Hurry Space is Limited!! Includes: Group Swim Lessons & Pool Season Passes/ Information about swim lessons were sent home with the kids in school, posted on Facebook, and available in hard copy at the Falcon Civic Center/ Information about the Independence Stingrays Swim Team can be found on the Independence Stingrays Facebook page or by calling 319-334-6711… We are now accepting registrations from Independence Stingrays Swim Team @ the Falcon Civic Center. Fee is $100 payable to the IPRD and $31.20 payable online- link on the Swim Team Facebook Page. Please feel free to contact IPRD @
319-334-6711, we would be happy to answer any questions you may have!!
YOGA WITH JANET
We are currently offering an 8-week YOGA Class on Monday & Wednesday evenings from May 3rd- June 23rd at the Falcon Civic Center. Monday classes will be focused on power and energizing while Wednesday will be more focused on flexibility & de-stress. This class will run 5:30-6:10pm in the large meeting room at the Falcon Civic Center. Mats will be available but please feel free to bring your own if you like. This class will meet at the Falcon Civic Center and the cost is $45 for all 8-weeks or $5 drop-in if the max limit of 8 participants is not met. Register at the Falcon Civic Center.
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
2nd SESSION of “HIITING” IT ALL~ with ANGELA MENDENHALL
This 4-week class meets on Mondays & Wednesdays at River’sEDGE and is taught by our new fitness instructor: Angi Mendenhall. This combination class will include a mix of cardio, kickboxing, weights, and core work all together. Classes will meet on Mondays from 6:30-7:30pm & Wednesdays from 6-7pm at River’sEDGE and the 4-week session will run May 10th- June 2nd. The cost is $4 drop-in each time you come. Register and pay at the front desk at River’sEDGE. Remember to check with your doctor before beginning any new exercise program. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
ROCFIT CLASSES @ River’sEDGE
This 6-week Session will run May 10th- June 17th on Mondays-Thursdays from 5-6am at River’sEDGE. We will continue to offer 2-options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4-times per week or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your 1st class with the Instructor Tiffany. If you have questions, please feel free to call Instructor, Tiffany Mangrich Thoma at 319-404-5453. Registration and Payment is handled with the instructor.
Everyone must wear a mask entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class.
CROSS TRAINING COMBO CLASSES OFFERED IN THE MORNINGS @ THE FCC
This class meets on M-W-F from 5:45-6:30am at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor for this class. Focus on cardio, flexibility, balance, & intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
MAIN’S PEAK PERFORMANCE TAEKWON-DO & LITTLE DRAGONS TAEKWON-DO @ River’sEDGE
Little Dragons TaeKwon-Do Mondays & Thursdays @ 4:45-5:15pm for children 4-6 years old at River’sEDGE. Cost is $25 per month. This class is geared towards a half hour and is better suited for shorter attention span. Option for all kids under 6, if you are 6 years old, you may choose between Little Dragons or our regular TKD Class. Little Dragons is a prep program and created specifically for pre-school and early elementary age children. TaeKwon-Do techniques including strikes, kicks, blocks, and stances as well as self-defense. For the younger kids, it also includes some training on balance, focus, flexibility, and development of fine motor skills. Register and pay at River’sEDGE.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwon-Do regular classes meet on Monday & Thursday evenings from 5-6pm at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45pm each night. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, and each individual a great opportunity to promote self-discipline and self-esteem as well as teaching the participants nurturing and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and pay at River’sEDGE. For more information; contact Master Tim Main @ 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa
Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6ft of social distance is required.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department- Facilities Information
1. Falcon Civic Center MAY HOURS:
Monday- Thursday 5am- 9pm, Friday 5am-8pm, Saturday 10am- 4pm, Sunday Closed
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center: 1 YEAR- Family $175/ Adult $130/ Student $100/ Senior $100// 6 MONTH- Family $100/ Adult $80/ Student $65/ Senior $65// 3 MONTH- Family $65/ Adult $50/ Student $40/ Senior $40
2. River’sEDGE Staffed Hours (May):
Monday- Friday 3:30-9pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am-4pm/ 24 Hour Access Available for purchase with Membership/ Call ahead to reserve a cage (319) 332-1525/ REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non- member and come with a member with 24 -hour access during staffed hours then you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone, who does YOU need to pay $1 admission
- 24HR Members- Remember to shut off lights when exiting the building!!!
Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.