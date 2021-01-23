Indoor Soccer for 4- and 5-Year-Olds
This indoor soccer program is offered to 4 & 5-year-old boys and girls on Thursdays in the Falcon Civic Center gym. It includes very basic instruction of soccer through a variety of learning activities. This program concludes on January 28 with the session running from 5:15 to 6 p.m. If you are a high school student who is looking for Silver Cord hours or are just interested in helping, please contact Angie at 319-334-6711.
3rd and 4th Grade Boys’ Basketball League Runs Through January
Practices and games are underway. Games will be played on January 23 and 30 at the Falcon Civic Center. Unlimited number of spectators per participant allowed; however, everyone must wear a mask (participants may remove the mask while taking part in the physical activity), maintain social distance of at least 6 feet, and wash hands often. Please stay home if you are sick, or if someone in your household is. If you have questions, please call 319-334-6711.
Thursday Night Bags League
This 6-week league runs through February 1h on Thursday nights from 6 to 10 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Contact Lucas at 319-332-1525. Masks are required, wash hands often, and maintain 6 feet of social distance. Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick. Thank you.
River’sEdge Team Winter Practices Underway
Mondays: 12U softball, Beatty, 5:15 to 6:30 p.m.; 10U softball, Stelter Jenkins, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; high school baseball, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesdays: 11U baseball, Preuss, 5 to 6 p.m.; 13U baseball, 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.
Wednesdays: 10U baseball, Stephenson, 5 to 6 p.m.; 9U baseball, Kegler, 6 to 7 p.m.; 12U baseball, Wilson, 7 to 8 p.m.; Indee baseball, 8 p.m.
Thursdays: 12U baseball, Beatty, 6 to 7 p.m.
Fridays: Indee softball, 5 p.m.; Indee baseball 6:30 p.m
If you have any questions, please feel free to call Lucas at 319-332-1525. Cages are still available to rent, just call.
REMINDER: Memberships are due at your first practice. If you have not paid your membership fee, please do so ASAP!
Lifeguard Certification Classes
Be a leader – be a lifeguard! Join the Independence Aquatic Center team!
A list of lifeguard certification classes offered across Iowa by Iowa Parks & Recreation Association members is located at https://www.iapra.org/aquatics.htm, or check the Black Hawk YMCA website at https://www.blackhawkymca.org/certifications/. Lifeguard classes are being held in Cedar Rapids. Follow the link at https://crgis.cedar-rapids.org/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/search.html?module=AR&type=SWIM.
Please feel free to call Angie at 319-334-6711 to discuss employment opportunities at the Independence Aquatic Center for the 2021 summer season.
Kickball for 1st and 2nd Graders Coming in February, to Meet on Thursdays
Kickball is a game having rules similar to baseball but played with a large ball that is rolled toward home plate instead of pitched and the ball is kicked instead of batted. Games are played every meeting for FUN competition in the gym. This is not an instructional program. Not sure how to play? Watch this... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YgEQJ-RX2sU.
Cost is $20. Space is limited to 20 max. Register at the Falcon Civic Center prior to the first day of the program. Payment is due at registration. Meets on Thursdays (February 4, 11, 18, and 25 from 4:15 to 5 p.m.) at the Falcon Civic Center. The dates were changed from the original posts and will now meet on Thursdays instead of Tuesdays. Thank you.
Dodgeball for Grades 2, 3, and 4 at River’sEdge
This is NOT an instructional program, it is an opportunity for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th grade boys and girls to get out, play dodgeball, and have fun! Participants need to wear tennis shoes and comfortable clothes to this program. We will accept a max of 20 participants. Register at River’sEDGE. Registration will close once the max limit of 20 participants is met. Cost is $15. This program will meet on Tuesdays (March 2, 9, and 16) from 4:30 to 5 p.m. at River’sEdge.
Wiffleball for Ages 4, 5, and 6 – Hit Hard and Run Fast!
This coed program is designed specifically for children to have fun while learning and playing the game of wiffleball (T-ball played indoors with a wiffleball (plastic) and plastic bat. This class will meet on Thursdays (March 4, 11, and 18) from 5:15 to 6 p.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Due to the size of the gym, there is a max limit of 20 participants. Registration is accepted at the Falcon Civic Center until the first day of the program and will close once the max number of participants is reached. Volunteer helpers are needed. Call 319-334-6711 if interested. Great opportunity for Silver Cord hours.
Fitness Instructors Needed to Offer Classes at FCC and RE
We are looking for instructors interested and available to teach a variety of fitness classes, including but not limited to, Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, circuit training, interval training, Zumba, walking for all ages, etc., at different times during the day or evening at the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE. If you are interested or would like to discuss possibilities, please feel free to contact Bob or Angie at 319-334-6711. We look forward to meeting you!
ROCFIT Classes Are Back at River’sEDGE – Current Session Is Full
Our current 6-week session of ROCFIT is full. Everyone must wear a mask upon entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Class will run Monday through Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. for 6 weeks. The NEXT session of ROCFIT will begin with a FREE TRIAL class on Wednesday, January 27, from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. Open to anyone interested in trying ROCFIT. Start your journey to a healthier YOU with us! The regular 6-week session will begin on Monday, February 1, and continue through March 11 with classes on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 5 to 6 a.m. at River’sEDGE. An event will be posted on Facebook as well. We are offering two options for pricing: $125 if you would like to attend 4 times per week, or $75 if you plan to attend 2 times per week. Payment is accepted at your first class with Tiffany, our wonderful instructor! If you have questions, please feel free to call the instructor, Tiffany Mangrich Thoma, at 319-404-5453. Registration and payment handled with the instructor. We look forward to seeing you!
Cross Training Combo Classes Offered Mornings at FCC
Everyone must wear a mask upon entering, walking around, and leaving the facility. Participants may remove their mask while participating in the class. Remember to maintain 6 feet of social distance, and wash hands often. Stay home if you or someone in your household is sick. This class meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 5:45 to 6:30 a.m. at the Falcon Civic Center Gym. Janet Buls is the instructor. Focus is on cardio, flexibility, balance, and intervals of strength training. All levels of fitness are welcome. The instructor works with the class and moves at each individual’s pace, so everyone is successful. Check with your physician before beginning this exercise program. The cost is $30 per month or $4 per drop-in. Register and pay at the Falcon Civic Center.
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo at River’sEDGE – Back With Safety Precautions in Place
Main’s Peak Performance TaeKwonDo has resumed regular classes and will continue to meet on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at River’sEDGE. Master Tim will be arriving at River’sEDGE at 4:45 p.m. each night. Masks are required when not physically participating in the activity and 6 feet of social distance is required. TKD offers conditioning, self-defense, self-discipline, self-esteem, nurturing, and self-confidence. The cost is $25 per month per student, no family discounts. A $5 drop-in will be charged if the monthly fee has not been paid. Registration and payment are taken at River’sEDGE. For more information, please contact Master Tim Main at 319-361-3190 or visit their Facebook page at Main’s Peak Performance of Independence, Iowa.
Per Independence City Council Action on November 23, 2020/in Effect Until Further Notice
Patron Policies
Masks are required at all city-owned buildings. Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is available at the entrance of the Falcon Civic Center and River’sEDGE with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city-provided face masks.
Masks may be removed by any patron of River’sEDGE or the Falcon Civic Center once they are participating in physical exercise. The patron must put the face covering back on when they are no longer participating in physical exercise. Please see Governor Reynolds’ most recent Proclamation, Section 5 Article E – https://governor.iowa.gov/.../Public%20Health....
If an individual has a disability that prevents them from wearing a face mask or face shield, the individual should contact the city manager to inquire about reasonable accommodations.
An individual who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield will be denied entrance to the facility.
A face cover is not a substitute for covering coughs, cleaning hands, or containing germs through physical distancing or by staying home when sick. Patrons who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a cough, shortness of breath, a fever, or new loss of taste or smell are prohibited from entering any city facility until they have complied with public health isolation requirements.
We are in a very fluid situation with many changes to come here and there concerning COVID-19. At this point, Governor Reynolds has clarified her implemented increased precautions.
- Gatherings allowed. Must maintain 6 feet of distance.
- Youth sports events – Spectators are now unlimited; however, everyone must wear a mask, except those participating in the physical activity. Must maintain 6 feet of social distance, wash hands often, and stay home if you are sick or if someone in your household is sick.
Things continue to change during this unprecedented time and we will adapt as needed. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Please be sure to follow safety guidelines from Public Health and the CDC found on the city’s COVID-19 web page. Please stay safe. Updates will continue via the city’s social media outlets and website at http://independenceia.org/533/Coronavirus.
AS ALWAYS, we will continue to encourage in all IPRD facilities...
- If you are sick or have someone sick in your household, please stay home.
- Wash your hands often. Hand sanitizer will be available for public use.
- Maintain 6 feet of social distance and wear a mask.
Thank you – please stay safe.
Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facilities Information
Falcon Civic Center January Hours
Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 12 to 4 p.m.
Lowest membership rates in Buchanan County are at the Falcon Civic Center.
- 1 year – family, $175; adult, $130; student, $100; senior, $100
- 6 months – family, $100; adult, $80; student, $65; senior, $65
- 3 months family, $65; adult, $50; student, $40; senior, $40
River’sEDGE January Staffed Hours
Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 9 p.m.; Friday, 3:30 to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
24-hour access available for purchase with membership.
Call ahead to reserve a cage (319-332-1525).
Remember to social distance and wear a mask when are not participating in a physical activity.
REMINDER for River’sEDGE Users: If you are a non-member and come with a member with 24-hour access or during staffed hours, you need to pay $3 admission. If you are a member but do not have a key fob and come with someone who does, you need to pay $1 admission.
24-hour members – Remember to shut off lights when exiting the building!
All members – Renewal letters have been mailed out. If your membership has expired and you would like to renew, do so NOW because team practices begin this week!
Please feel free to call the Falcon Civic Center at 319-334-6711 or 319-334-2606, or River’sEDGE at 319-332-1525, for more information.