Wednesday, Jan. 22

10:54 p.m.

Ti Shun Dontrell Spates, 29, of Waterloo was arrested by Independence Police and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place at 812 3rd Street NW.