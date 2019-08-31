June 24
6:08 p.m.
Amanda Marie Rinehart, 33, Hazleton, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended in the 800 block of 1st Street E.
June 27
9:30 a.m.
Joshua John Watts, 31, Cedar Rapids, and Nicole Lynn Helmrichs, 29, Independence, Contempt – Violation of No Contact, Buchanan County Courthouse, Independence.
June 29
12:59 a.m.
Matthew Ryan Conrad, 31, Independence Operating While Under the Influence, 1st Street W and 9th Avenue SW.
June 30
9:42 p.m.
Luis German Ortega, 24, Independence, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, 200 block of 2nd Street SE. Ortega was stopped for an equipment violation. It was discovered that Ortega was suspended in Iowa from operating. Ortega was transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
July 1
10:42 p.m.
Dylan Timothy Brockling, 19, Independence, Possession of Controlled Substances, 600 block of 1st Street W.
July 6
10:18 p.m.
Reno Lara Edgeton, 55, Cedar Rapids, Public Intoxication, 100 block of 1st Street E.
July 7
1:56 a.m.
Casey Hugh King, 35, Independence, Domestic Abuse Assault – 1st Offense, 306 8th Avenue NE.
7:25 p.m.
Emmanual Davis, 39, Independence, Public Intoxication, Imperial Apartments.
July 9
11:16 p.m.
Arieana Lyn Ajruloski, 21, Independence, Domestic Abuse Assault – 1st Offense, 1800 block of 1st Street W.
July 11
2:13 a.m.
Marlys Danielle Hayes, 24, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Operating While Under the Influence, 100 block of 5th Avenue NE.
July 12
5:15 p.m.
Binzer Lopez Moore, 39, Oelwein, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, State 150/3rd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE.
6:40 p.m.
Shane Christopher Arnold, 33, Quasqueton, Possession of Controlled Substance, 100 block of 5th Avenue NE.
10:30 p.m.
Charles Leon Martin, 55, Independence, Theft 5th Degree, Casey’s General Store, 816 1st Street W.
July 13
11:12 p.m.
Matthew Christian Bradford, 48, Omaha, Nebraska, and Mark A Swanson, 37, Omaha, Nebraska, Public Intoxication, 200 block of 2nd Avenue NE.
July 18
5:55 a.m.
Ashley Marie Meredith, 34, Independence, Public Intoxication, Disorderly Conduct – Loud or Raucous Noise, 600 block of 2nd Street NE.
July 19
3 p.m.
Reno L. Edgeton, 55, Independence, Public Intoxication, Buchanan County Health Center, Independence.
July 22
8 a.m.
Randall Robert Salow, 61, Independence, Harassment – 3rd Degree at Kwik Star, 1955 Henley Avenue, and Interference With Official Acts, 140 14th Avenue SE.
July 25
7:05 p.m.
Dereak Chance Higdon, 27, Independence, Eluding – Speed Over 25 Over Limit, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control, Speeding Over 55 Zone (21 or Over), and Failure to Yield Upon Left Turn, Highway 150/Enterprise Drive.
July 27
6:05 p.m.
Francis David Kline, 46, Oelwein, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Valid Driver’s License, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability Coverage, 2nd Avenue SW and 2nd Street SW.
August 3
1:07 a.m.
Queen Alexis Vasean Holmes, 19, Waterloo, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, 1st Street W and 15th Avenue NW.
August 6
1:22 p.m. and 1:29 p.m.
Brock LaVern VanDeWalker, 29, Cedar Falls, two counts each of Theft 5th Degree, Unauthorized Use of Credit Card, and Identity Theft Under $1,500, Music Station, 709 1st Street W, Independence.
August 17
9:12 p.m.
Miranda Alese Suwyn, 32, Independence, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, 700 1st Street W.
August 23
3:30 p.m.
Ryan William Eickhoff, 31, Oelwein, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, 12th Street NE and State 150/5th Avenue NE.
6:27 p.m.
Ryan Mitchell Kemmerer, 38, Independence, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, State 150/3rd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE.
August 24
10:06 p.m.
Cynthia Marie Danner, 30, Independence, Public Intoxication, 7th Street SE and State 150/3rd Avenue SE.
August 25
10:15 p.m.
Cynthia Marie Danner, 30, Independence, Driving While License Under Suspension, 5th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.
August 26
2:23 p.m.
Roger Dean Lohse, 69, Winthrop, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, State 150/3rd Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE.
August 27
12:35 p.m.
Cynthia Marie Danner, 30, Independence, DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended, 2nd Street SE and State 150/3rd Avenue SE.