An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Friday, Aug. 16
8:45 a.m.
IPD officers arrested Amy Jo Voss, 36, Fort Atkinson, for Theft 5th Degree at Walmart, 302 Enterprise Drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
11:43 p.m.
IPD officers arrested Robert Aaron Ager, 35, Cedar Rapids, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the 500 block of 17th Street SE.
Thursday, Aug. 22
4:15 p.m.
IPD officers arrested Benjamin James Weber, 37, Oelwein, for Indecent Exposure at the Casey’s General Store parking lot, Independence.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
5:20 p.m.
IPD officers arrested David James Reed Jr, 39, Independence for Theft 5th Degree at Dollar General, 1304 1st Street W.
Friday, Aug. 30
7:19 p.m.
IPD officers arrested April Opal Marie Zeets, 41, Independence, for DUS – Driving While License Denied, Suspended at the corner of 8th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.
7:30 p.m.
IPD officers arrested Dana Marie Henahan, 63, Roanoke, Virginia, for Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at the corner of 2nd Street SE and 4th Avenue SE.
Saturday, Aug. 31
7:21 p.m.
IPD officers arrested Lindsay Ann Duggan, 40, Springville, for Operating While Under the Influence in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue SW.