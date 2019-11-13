INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 12:44 a.m., Independence Police Department officers arrested Joseph James Smith, 31, of Independence for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. The arrest took place at the intersection of 2nd Street NE and 7th Avenue NE in Independence.
Independence Police Department log
Tags
Tari Robertson
