Friday, Dec. 20
4:20 p.m.
Ronald Eugene Utt, 28, of Independence was arrested and charged by Independence Police for driving while license denied or revoked. This incident took place in the 100 block of 5th Avenue NE.
6:29 p.m.
Bonny Mae Logan, 69, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police on a charge of operating while under the influence. The arrest took place on the Highway 20 EB Exit 254.
10:02 p.m.
Julie Ann Clark, 49, of Santa Paula, California, was arrested by Independence Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance The arrest took place in the 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
Saturday, Dec. 21
5:34 p.m.
Craig Steven Morris, 37, of Independence was arrested by Independence Police and charged with domestic abuse assault impeding, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 717 4th Avenue NE.
7:25 p.m.
Anthony Micheal South, 25, Waterloo, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with DUS – driving while license denied/suspended. The arrest took place at the intersection of State 150/3rd Avenue SE and Lovers Lane SW.