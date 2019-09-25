An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, September 8
3:30 p.m.
Independence Police officers arrested Patricia Fitz, 38, Independence, for assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The incident took place at 809 6th Avenue NE.
Sunday, September 15
3:10 p.m.
Officers arrested Jessica Rae Miller-Mullinex, 38, of Independence for DUS – driving while license denied/suspended. The incident took place at the intersection of 2nd Street SE and 4th Avenue SE.
Officers arrested Wendi Suzette Brimmer, 53, of Independence, for controlled substance violation, introducing intoxicants or drugs, failure to affix drug stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident involving the first three charges took place at the Buchanan County Jail; the fourth occurred at Whitewater Laundromat.