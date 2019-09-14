An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.
Sunday, September 8
1:15 p.m.
Independence Police Department officers arrested Eulices Galicia Bautista, 20, Postville, at the intersection of Highway 150 and Enterprise Drive on a number of charges, including Driving While Licensed Denied or Revoked, Driving While License Under Suspension, DUS – Driving While Licensed Denied/Suspended, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by a Person 18-20 Years of Age, and Dark Window or Windshield.