Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

An arrest or criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty.

Sunday, September 8

1:15 p.m.

Independence Police Department officers arrested Eulices Galicia Bautista, 20, Postville, at the intersection of Highway 150 and Enterprise Drive on a number of charges, including Driving While Licensed Denied or Revoked, Driving While License Under Suspension, DUS – Driving While Licensed Denied/Suspended, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by a Person 18-20 Years of Age, and Dark Window or Windshield.

Tags