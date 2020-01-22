Thursday, Jan. 16
6:08 a.m.
Alysa Rae Johnson, 28, Jesup, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and harassment of a public official. These charges stem from an incident taking place in the 100 block of 17th Avenue SW.
11:59 p.m.
Jim Lee Michel, 40, Independence, was arrested by Independence Police for driving while license denied, suspended, cancelled, or revoked. The offense took place at the intersection of State 150/3rd Avenue SE and 17th Street SE.