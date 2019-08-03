INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Police Department will be collecting donations of personal care products for the Independence Area Food Pantry personal care drive on Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Officer Andy Isley will lead a team of volunteers at the entrance of the Fareway Store, asking people to shop and donate personal care items for the food pantry. Other volunteers will be asking for donations at Walmart.
“Personal hygiene is key to self-worth,” said Kate Hemingway, director of the Independence Area Food Pantry, “but difficult to achieve on limited funds. Food Stamps cannot be used to buy personal care products. As a food pantry, we distribute those products when they are donated, but we are chronically in short supply. We certainly appreciate the help offered by the Independence Police Department in asking for donations of items people need to be clean.”
Donations also may be dropped off at the food pantry, 201 2nd Avenue NE in Independence Items in need include:
• Feminine products
• Deodorant
• Shampoo and conditioner
• Dental care items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwash
• Dish soap
• Laundry detergent
• Shavers
• Bar soap
• Toilet paper and facial tissues
“The personal care drive is an excellent way to give back to our community,” said Officer Isley. “We understand that the availability of personal care items at the food bank are far and few between. We hope to assist by bringing this to the public’s attention and asking for their kind donations. We’re honored to support the food pantry with this personal care drive. We’ve loved working with the food pantry on the Arresting Hunger drive, and hope to keep our partnership going strong for the sake of our community.”