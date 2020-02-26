Wednesday, Feb. 19
5:04 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Kurtis Mark Eisele, 37, of Marion and charged him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest took place at 1st St W and 3rd Avenue NW.
Kristy Marie Malinowski, 42, Independence, was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, introducing intoxicants or drugs into a correctional institution, and possession of controlled substances. The arrest on the initial charge took place at 1st St W and 3rd Avenue NW. The other two charges took place at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Feb. 20
9:24 a.m. & 11:08 p.m.
David James Reed Jr., 40, Independence was arrested and charged with theft in the third degree. The incident took place at Walmart, 302 Enterprise Drive.