PELLA — The high flying Independence Mustangs offense was unable to get going Friday as they were limited to 126 yards and no offensive touchdowns in their 24-6 loss to the Pella Dutch in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Pella High School Stadium.

Independence was unable to score against the Pella defense. The Mustangs’ only score came from a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kaleb Lamphier early in the fourth quarter.

The Dutch dominated the time of possession, staying on offense nearly twice as much as the Mustangs. In total, Pella possessed the ball for 30:40, while Independence only had possession for 17:19.

The Mustangs had no answer for Dutch running back Aaron Downs, who had 20 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.

Pella won the turnover battle, 3-2, picking off Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt three times. The Dutch scored two touchdowns off the interceptions.

Schmitt was 8-for-21 passing for 39 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran 13 times for 36 yards.

Lamphier was the Mustangs leading rusher and receiver. He had eight carries for 39 yards, and three catches for 20 yards.

Defensively, Cole Davis led Independence with 10.5 tackles. Matthew Doyle was second on the team with eight tackles and Schmitt was third with six tackles.

Christian Kremer had 2.5 sacks for the Mustangs, with his teammate, Kaine Millard, getting credit for a sack assist.

Marcus Beatty had one interception off of Dutch quarterback Ryan Mace.

There were a total of six penalties in Friday’s playoff game. Independence committed penalties for 25 yards and Pella committed four penalties for 30 yards.

Independence finishes their season with a 9-1 record with their first round playoff exit.

Pella improves to 8-2 and will face the Solon Spartans at Solon High School in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.

Scoring by quarter

IND 0 0 0 6 — 6

PEL 3 6 0 15 — 24

PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A

Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14

Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14

Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Sr. 0

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6

Dowling Catholic 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7

Urbandale 29, Ankeny Cent. 28

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7

Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15

CLASS 3A

Dallas Center 9, Harlan 7

Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10

Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0

North Scott, Eldridge 9, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3

Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28

Pella 24, Independence 6

Sgtt Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15

Solon 14, Iowa City, Liberty 7

CLASS 2A

Algona 35, Central Lyon 14

Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7

Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21

OABCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7

PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8

Waukon 52, Tipton 16

West Liberty 6, Monticello 0

Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8

CLASS 1A

Dike-NH 21, Panorama 14

IA City Regina 23, Mdiapolis 19

S. Cent. Calhoun 56, Mt. Ayr 22

Treynor 21, W. Christian 10

Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12

West Branch 23, North Linn 0

West Lyon 55, Osage 14

West Sioux 42, Underwood 7

CLASS A

Earlham 50, B-G-M, Brklyn 34

Grundy Cntr 28, Belle Plaine 14

MFL MarMac 60, South Winn. 24

North Tama 16, Cent.Decatur 6

Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21

South O’Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7

West Hancock, Britt 38, IKM-Manning 14

Woodbury Cent. 27, Westwood 0

CLASS 8

Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20

CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24

Don Bosco 72, New London 12

Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6

Fremont-Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6

H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland 22

St. Mary’s 66, E.Mills 28

Turkey Valley, 52, Rockford 8

