PELLA — The high flying Independence Mustangs offense was unable to get going Friday as they were limited to 126 yards and no offensive touchdowns in their 24-6 loss to the Pella Dutch in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs at Pella High School Stadium.
Independence was unable to score against the Pella defense. The Mustangs’ only score came from a 91-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kaleb Lamphier early in the fourth quarter.
The Dutch dominated the time of possession, staying on offense nearly twice as much as the Mustangs. In total, Pella possessed the ball for 30:40, while Independence only had possession for 17:19.
The Mustangs had no answer for Dutch running back Aaron Downs, who had 20 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns.
Pella won the turnover battle, 3-2, picking off Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt three times. The Dutch scored two touchdowns off the interceptions.
Schmitt was 8-for-21 passing for 39 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions. He ran 13 times for 36 yards.
Lamphier was the Mustangs leading rusher and receiver. He had eight carries for 39 yards, and three catches for 20 yards.
Defensively, Cole Davis led Independence with 10.5 tackles. Matthew Doyle was second on the team with eight tackles and Schmitt was third with six tackles.
Christian Kremer had 2.5 sacks for the Mustangs, with his teammate, Kaine Millard, getting credit for a sack assist.
Marcus Beatty had one interception off of Dutch quarterback Ryan Mace.
There were a total of six penalties in Friday’s playoff game. Independence committed penalties for 25 yards and Pella committed four penalties for 30 yards.
Independence finishes their season with a 9-1 record with their first round playoff exit.
Pella improves to 8-2 and will face the Solon Spartans at Solon High School in the second round of the playoffs next Friday.
Scoring by quarter
IND 0 0 0 6 — 6
PEL 3 6 0 15 — 24
PLAYOFFS SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4A
Ankeny 24, Southeast Polk 14
Bettendorf 42, Linn-Mar 14
Cedar Falls 44, Dubuque, Sr. 0
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Fort Dodge 6
Dowling Catholic 35, Des Moines, Roosevelt 7
Urbandale 29, Ankeny Cent. 28
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Indianola 7
Waukee 45, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 15
CLASS 3A
Dallas Center 9, Harlan 7
Epworth, Western Dubuque 42, Washington 10
Lewis Central 44, Oskaloosa 0
North Scott, Eldridge 9, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3
Norwalk 42, Glenwood 28
Pella 24, Independence 6
Sgtt Bluff-Luton 48, Carlisle 15
Solon 14, Iowa City, Liberty 7
CLASS 2A
Algona 35, Central Lyon 14
Clear Lake 21, Spirit Lake 7
Greene County 35, Des Moines Christian 21
OABCIG 26, West Marshall, State Center 7
PCM, Monroe 34, Benton Community 8
Waukon 52, Tipton 16
West Liberty 6, Monticello 0
Williamsburg 25, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 8
CLASS 1A
Dike-NH 21, Panorama 14
IA City Regina 23, Mdiapolis 19
S. Cent. Calhoun 56, Mt. Ayr 22
Treynor 21, W. Christian 10
Van Meter 38, Pella Christian 12
West Branch 23, North Linn 0
West Lyon 55, Osage 14
West Sioux 42, Underwood 7
CLASS A
Earlham 50, B-G-M, Brklyn 34
Grundy Cntr 28, Belle Plaine 14
MFL MarMac 60, South Winn. 24
North Tama 16, Cent.Decatur 6
Saint Ansgar 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 21
South O’Brien, Paullina 43, Tri-Center, Neola 7
West Hancock, Britt 38, IKM-Manning 14
Woodbury Cent. 27, Westwood 0
CLASS 8
Audubon 48, Harris-Lake Park 20
CAM, Anita 62, Lamoni 24
Don Bosco 72, New London 12
Easton Valley 55, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6
Fremont-Mills, Tabor 22, Coon Rapids-Bayard 6
H-L-V, Victor 28, Midland 22
St. Mary’s 66, E.Mills 28
Turkey Valley, 52, Rockford 8