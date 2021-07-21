The Independence Soccer Club is now accepting registrations for the 2021-22 recreational soccer season. The program is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 and gives kids a chance to learn about the sport and have fun playing with their peers. Practices are held in Independence a couple of days per week starting in late August through the end of October and again in April through the beginning of June. Games are played in the Cedar Valley area with other teams supported by the Cedar Valley Soccer Club.
There are six games in the fall and six games in the spring, with three of them being held in Independence each season.
The cost for the 2021-22 season is $100 for those in grades 1-2, and $110 for grades 3-8. Registration closes on July 26.
To register, go to https://www.cedarvalleysoccerclub.org/recreational-program.