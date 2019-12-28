FORT DODGE – Behind a dominant pitching performance from Mackenzie Hupke, Independence defeated Denison-Schleswig 3-0 in the Class 4A state tournament consolation game on July 23 at Fort Dodge.
Mackenzie Hupke (21-7) nearly pitched a perfect game. The sole baserunner she allowed was a questionable hit by pitch in the seventh inning with two outs, as the Denison-Schleswig batter leaned into the pitch. The Mustangs senior pitcher struck out 11 and settled for a no-hitter.
“Mackenzie threw a no-hitter and missed a perfect game by one batter,” said Independence softball coach Heather Hupke. “The ladies played well. We’re solid on defense and put the ball in play well. Great way to end the season and send the seniors out.”
The Mustangs scored one run in the third inning and two runs in the fifth inning. They combined for 11 hits, one walk, three runs, and one stolen base in the win.
Mustangs shortstop Abby Davis had one run and three hits, including two doubles. Catcher Kenzie Fischels also had three hits. Hupke and second baseman Brooke Beatty each had an RBI, and Hupke also had a stolen base.
The contest was the final game for the senior players, including Hupke, Davis, Kaylee Hosch, Sydney Hearn, Megan Brock, and Abby Meiborg.
Independence finished the season with a 31-12 record. The Mustangs lost their quarterfinal game to West Delaware by a score of 8-2.
Originally published July 27.